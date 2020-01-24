Editorial : US struggles to fight viral transmission

The virus is spreading in the US. The latest figures show that the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1,000, and at least 31 people have died. Jerome Adams, the US Surgeon General, called on Americans to be prepared that there will be a major outbreak of the virus domestically. Currently US states including Washington, California and New York are in a state of emergency. Despite the fundamental differences between China's and Italy's political systems, they have implemented mandatory lockdown measures to control the disease. New York State, in comparison, has put in place a "self-quarantine" scheme, with the governor adding that it is "facilities" rather than people that are being quarantined. Americans' exaltation of freedom above anything else is a deeply entrenched ideal, and there are general views that compulsory quarantine does not work in the US. However, it remains uncertain whether American "self-quarantine" works concerning the prevention of viral transmission, and its effectiveness remains untested.

Trump has no more than three measures against viral transmission. The first is the closure of borders and the suspension of flights. The remaining two measures are cutting interest rates and taxes to prop up the markets and the economy. The problem is that cutting interest rates and taxes is not a panacea. A medical and public health crisis can only be solved medically. As for the closure of borders and suspension of flights, much research has shown that they can at best delay an outbreak if not accompanied by other measures against a disease at community level. The US's low number of confirmed cases compared with other countries is due to the fact that it is lagging behind seriously in the testing of the virus. As of late last month, the tests were restricted to only those who had been to places like China and those in close contact with patients. Furthermore, test kits are lacking. It was not until the epidemic worsened in the US in early March that Washington took measures to enhance its ability to test patients. Vice president Mike Pence claimed last week that every American could take a test. But the reality is that many people have yet to receive a test as of today.

The US has advanced medical technology. But its medical services are problematic in many aspects. Under its version of capitalism, it does not have a major public healthcare system, and the safety net is weak. Many poor people, not covered by medical insurance, struggle to pay for viral testing and treatment that cost thousands of US dollars and could forgo a visit to the clinic, thus becoming a potential spreader of the virus. Donald Trump's tough stance concerning the deportation of illegal immigrants could also make many of them afraid to see a doctor even when they are sick for fear of being arrested by law enforcement officers. Nearly one-fourth of working people in the US do not enjoy paid sick leave. In order not to lose their income on days off, they have no choice but to work when they are sick, and in doing so could infect their colleagues and customers. All this has aggravated the risk of a spread of the epidemic in the US. The fact that Trump has slashed spending on healthcare and epidemic prevention has led to worries that the US's healthcare system will collapse if there is a major outbreak.

明報社評2020.03.12：打嘴炮贏不了病毒 美抗疫要靠真本事

歐美疫情嚴峻，世衛宣布全球大流行，美國至少38州出現疫情，8州進入緊急狀態。白宮抗疫表現愈益受質疑，病毒檢測遲遲未到位，總統特朗普一再淡化疫情，將COVID-19病毒比作一般流感，與多國「戰爭動員式」全力抗疫對比鮮明。

美國疫情蔓延，最新確診病例破千，至少31死，國家衛生總監呼籲美國人做好心理準備，病毒會在國內大規模爆發。目前華盛頓州、加州和紐約州等已進入緊急狀態。中國和意大利政治制度迥異，為了控疫都推出強制封城措施，相比之下，紐約州奉行「自律隔離」，州長強調是隔離「設施」而非隔離人。美國人自由至上意識根深柢固，論者普遍認為強制隔離在美國行不通，不過美式「自律隔離」能否有效抗疫，乃是未知之數，效用有待驗證。

特朗普抗疫政策，主要離不開三招，第一招是封關停飛，餘下兩招則是減息減稅托市撐經濟，問題是減息減稅並非能醫百病的萬靈丹，醫療衛生危機，唯有靠醫療解決，至於封關停飛，很多研究早已顯示，若不配合其他社區防疫部署，這些做法充其量只能拖遲爆疫。美國確診病例比很多國家低，只因病毒檢測工作嚴重滯後，迄至上月底仍只限於檢測到過中國等地方的人，以及病人密切接觸者，而且測試工具不足，3月初美國疫情惡化，華府才採取措施加大檢測能力，副總統彭斯上周聲稱，任何美國人都可接受測試，然而現實是很多人至今仍無法得到檢測。

美國醫療科技先進，醫療服務卻有很多問題。美式資本主義之下，美國沒有大型公共醫療系統，社會安全網也很薄弱，很多窮人沒有醫療保險，難以支付數千美元的病毒檢測和治療費，大有可能放棄求醫，成為社區潛在「播毒者」；特朗普對驅逐非法移民態度強硬，亦可能令很多非法移民有病也不敢求醫，以防執法人員拘捕。美國近四分之一打工仔並無有薪病假，為免手停口停，他們別無選擇下只能抱病工作，可能傳染同事及顧客。凡此種種，都加劇了美國疫情擴散的風險。特朗普任內大削醫療防疫開支，更令人擔心一旦疫症大爆發，有可能壓垮美國醫療系統。

■Glossary

生字

understate : to state that sth is smaller, less important or less serious than it really is

all-out : done in a very determined way, and involving a lot of energy or anger

exaltation : an act of raising sth/sb to a high position or rank