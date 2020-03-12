英語雞精班：丹麥不止曲奇

當時的居港丹麥人，和其他洋商人一樣，是為了生計，優先考慮自己、祖國和家人正常不過。但面對戰爭威脅，他們的「身土不二」延伸到香港這第二個家。作者問：

What would it all come to? What could you do? Most of the men present had done their military service in Denmark, some in The Royal Danish Lifeguards, and now that people had their home and income source in Hong Kong, many felt that they also had a duty to defend the city.

說到底，似乎還是生計？還是愛？又或責任感？責任感是抽象的，一些不參軍丹麥人的原因更具體：Each had his own reasons: health, ability, principles or other commitments。正因如此，參軍原因更耐人尋味，作者說：

There can be many reasons why men decide voluntarily to risk their lives and health by going to war. Patriotism, honour, ideological convictions, necessity, the expectations others have of them and a lust for adventure are among the most common.

爬羅剔抉後，抽象的意識形態背後還是要有具體的原因支持：

Broadly speaking, ideological conviction may also cover moral, political as well as religious views. Expectations may come from family, friends, colleagues or society, and external pressures may also take the form of unemployment — that the volunteer saw no other way of getting by.

不管怎麼說，參軍的決定是痛苦的。如果談起丹麥，你只識曲奇，那麼為了對得起二戰時期一批為港而戰的丹麥人，或許是時候重溫一下他們曲折離奇的經歷。

