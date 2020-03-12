Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A list of ingredients and instructions for cooking something.
5. A military command that causes soldiers to stop moving forward.
7. A word used to indicate alternatives: "Which is better, this _____ that?"
9. A large, wild cat with a striped yellow and black coat — big teeth, too.
10. To speak quietly to oneself usually when displeased.
■Clues Down
2. An expression that means to surrender after a struggle to give _____.
3. A special job that one person might ask another to do: an _____.
4. The 'beat' of a piece of music or of a line of poetry.
6. Not very heavy; quite easy to pick up and carry.
8. A diagram of all your relatives going back in time: the family _____.