名人教英文：To take the liberty 自作主張

弗農：喂，巴尼，請坐。

Barney: Thanks Vernon. I'm sorry I'm so late. Something came up at the last minute that I had to deal with.

巴尼：謝謝，弗農。我遲到了，對不起。有事情最後一分鐘才到來，要我處理。

Vernon: Not a problem. I hope you like the restaurant.

弗農：不要緊。這家餐廳希望你喜歡吧。

Barney: Looks great. I've never eaten here before but one of my staff told me that it's one of the best round here when I mentioned where I was going for lunch.

巴尼：看來很不錯。我以前沒來過這裏，但我有一位職員，聽我說要到這裏吃午飯，就告訴我，這是附近最好的一家餐廳。

Vernon: Now, I'm a bit short of time so I took the liberty of ordering starters and I ordered the halloumi stuffed peppers for you, because I know it's one of your favourites. I hope you don't mind.

弗農：我有點趕時間，所以自作主張，先點了開胃菜，給你點的是哈羅米芝士釀辣椒，請不要介意。我知道你愛吃這道菜。

Barney: Perfect! You know my tastes. What are you having?

巴尼：好極了！你很了解我的口味。你自己點了什麼？

Vernon: It's the smoked salmon for me. Ah, the waiter's on his way.

弗農：是熏三文魚。看，服務員端着菜過來了。

Barney: That's good service. Now give me all the news.

巴尼：服務真好。好啦，現在把一切告訴我吧。

Liberty一般解作「自由」，但也可指未經他人同意而做某事的冒昧行為，常見於take the liberty這成語，例如：① He took the liberty of using my computer in my absence（他見我不在，就擅自用我的電腦）。② I took the liberty of asking the girl for her telephone number（我不揣冒昧，跟那女郎要她的電話號碼）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。