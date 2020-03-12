Editorial : Xi's visit to Wuhan

The epidemic has eased on the mainland. Yesterday (March 10) the authorities announced 19 confirmed cases nationwide, the lowest figure in more than a month. Wuhan, Hubei, a hard-hit region, recorded 17 cases, while Beijing and Guangdong had one imported case each. Last week Xi stressed that it was necessary to minimise the epidemic's impact on the progress in lifting the nation out of poverty. He also emphasised the need to fulfil the promise and reach the target of ending the poverty of all impoverished people in villages within this year. This accentuates the fact that the central government believes that it is time to resume production and people's daily routine gradually so that the operations of the country will gradually return to normal.

On January 20, Xi and premier Li Keqiang spoke about the epidemic for the first time, signalling the deterioration of the epidemic and the involvement of the central government's highest echelons in the coordination of the fight against the epidemic. If it can be said that Li's visit to Wuhan in late January was aimed at grasping the developments of the situation for the planning of responses, then Xi's visit was intended to send the biggest message to the country and the international community that the mainland had reached an important stage of success in preventing and controlling the epidemic, and that the times of darkness were finally over in the hard-hit region of Wuhan, Hubei.

Xi visited Huoshenshan Hospital, which is at the forefront of the fight against the epidemic. He also arrived at a community in Wuhan and visited people under home quarantine. His speech carried three messages. First, though the situation in Wuhan, Hubei had improved, preventing and controlling the disease remained an arduous task. One must not lose one's alertness and eagerness to fight. Second, to comfort the people, he thanked the effort made by front-line medical workers and the people of Wuhan. Third, he reiterated the necessity of taking stock of the epidemic and the lessons, and the need to perfect the systems of governance and oppose formalism and bureaucracy. It is obvious that the serious outbreak of the epidemic in Wuhan was due to some officials' failure to discharge their duties and pay proper regard to the epidemic. They must be held to account after the epidemic is over. When vice-premier Sun Chunlan was in Wuhan superintending and guiding anti-epidemic efforts last week, there were residents shouting out of their windows, complaining that their daily needs were being ignored. Wang Zhonglin, party chief of Wuhan, has incurred the public's displeasure by proposing "education about gratefulness". All this is a reflection of a bureaucratic style of grossly inadequate governance that has to be corrected.

Wuhan was placed on lockdown in late January. When mainland authorities were putting in place quarantine measures of such unprecedented vigour, there was much discussion in the international community. Some argued that the move was too violent, while some experts were sceptical about its effectiveness. Seven weeks on, the move seems to have been successful as far as checking the epidemic is concerned.

The fight against the epidemic has entered a new stage, as it is developing on opposite trajectories in China and the world outside China. On the one hand, the normal operations of society should be resumed gradually in Hong Kong and mainland China. But on the other hand, it is necessary to find ways to consolidate the success at this stage and shift the focus to the prevention of imported cases gradually.

明報社評2020.03.11：鞏固抗疫戰階段成果 社會運作復常忌急躁

國家主席習近平首赴疫情重災區湖北武漢，考察疫情防控工作。內地新增確診病例連續4天只有雙位數，除湖北外，其餘省市連續3天再無本地新增病例，習近平這次前赴疫情最前線，是內地抗疫取得階段成果的一個標誌。

內地疫情放緩，當局昨天公布全國新增19宗確診病例，是個多月來最低數字，作為疫情重災區的湖北武漢佔17宗，北京和廣東各有1人確診，均屬境外輸入病例。上周習近平也強調必須將疫情災害對脫貧進程的影響降至最低，強調必須履行承諾，如期實現農村貧困人口今年全部脫貧的目標，突顯中央認為是時候逐步恢復生產和日常秩序，讓國家運作逐漸回歸正常。

1月20日，習近平和總理李克強就疫情首度開腔，標誌武漢疫情惡化，由中央最高層介入統籌指揮抗疫。若說1月底李克強親臨武漢是要掌握事態謀劃對策，今次習近平視察武漢，試圖向國內和國際社會發出的最大信息，就是內地疫情防控「取得重要階段成果」，重災區湖北武漢走出最黑暗時期。

習近平視察了抗疫最前線的火神山醫院，又到武漢一個社區看望居家隔離群眾。習近平的談話，表達了3個信息：一是湖北武漢疫情雖見好轉，惟防控任務依然艱巨繁重，抗疫不能麻痹厭戰；二是感謝前線醫護和武漢民眾為抗疫付出，安撫人心；三是重申要總結疫情經驗教訓，完善治理系統，反對形式主義和官僚主義。武漢疫情嚴重，顯然有官員失職，未有及早正視疫情，疫後必須追究查辦。上周副總理孫春蘭在武漢督導抗疫，有居民「隔窗告狀」投訴日常生活需要被忽略，還有武漢市委書記王忠林提出「感恩教育」惹來公眾反感，無不反映地方官僚作風，流弊同須糾正。

1月底武漢封城，內地以史無前例力度執行隔離防疫措施，惹來國際不少議論，有人質疑手法太粗暴，亦有專家懷疑成效。事隔7周，若從遏阻疫情成效來看，有關做法似乎是成功的。

中國與外地疫情此消彼長，抗疫步入新階段，香港和內地一方面應逐步恢復社會正常運作，另一方面亦需設法鞏固抗疫戰階段成果，將控疫重點逐步轉向「外防輸入」。

■Glossary

生字

stricken : seriously affected by an unpleasant feeling or disease or by a difficult situation

accentuate : to emphasise sth or make it more noticeable

echelon : a rank or position of authority in an organisation or a society