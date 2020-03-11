Study Abroad：On chapel

My school welcomes pupils of all faiths, but bizarrely also requires Muslims, Buddhists and atheists alike to attend chapel three times a week. The school claims it is a time of reflection and spiritual nurturing for both believers and non-believers, to explore their faith and sense of moral values. However, after almost six years of compulsory chapel services, I am now further away from Christianity than ever. It is hard to warm to something (對……變得熱中) which has been forced upon you, especially when you already have long school days the other six days of the week and your only rest day is nibbled away by seemingly interminable sermons unpicking the relationship between Jesus and his disciples (and I doubt that anyone actually pays attention to them). It sometimes feels like I am never out of my uniform. The moral of this story? Check if your school has compulsory chapel attendance before applying!

On the other hand, there are some elements of chapel which I admittedly enjoy. Firstly, we sing a lot of hymns, which usually have beautiful melodies and lyrics. My favourite service is the carol service during which we sing the quintessential Christmas hymns in the candlelit, century-old chapel in the cold of winter. What makes it so special is also the spirit of the school community where a thousand people sing uplifting hymns like ''Jerusalem'', the unofficial English anthem, in unison. Secondly, chapel services are a great opportunity to speak to the whole school about important issues such as poverty in India or climate change through speeches and presentations, collect donations for charities and more.

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com