Pop around Town：Fashion's lack of Racial Sensitivity

In American culture, blackface, which was a performance tradition in theatre for about 100 years beginning around 1830, has always provoked heated discussion. In this tradition, non-black performers put on theatrical make-up to blacken their skin and exaggerate their lips, often wearing woolly wigs, gloves, tailcoats or ragged clothes to signify a stereotypical black person. But does blackface represent a legacy art form? Did it perpetuate racist stereotypes? Although controversial, did it nonetheless help to make black culture more visible?

For unknown reasons, some contemporary fashion designers have stylised blackface and hoped it would help them create new unique products. Two years ago, luxury brand Prada shut down a New York City storefront and took a keychain off the shelves after a civil rights attorney discovered the accessory resembled blackface imagery. The controversy went viral overnight.

Last year, Gucci's ''balaclava jumper'' was met with a major backlash from consumers and celebrities. It is a black turtleneck (高圓領) polo with bright red, oversized, cartoonish lips around the wearer's mouth. The viral scrutiny by social media also forced the company to take the product down.

Similar to Gucci, pop singer Katy Perry also faced blackface outcry after releasing a series of shoes from her namesake line that featured a ''Picasso-style'' face with red lipstick. The design had nine different colours, but it was the black pair that caused trouble. The result is a never-ending cycle of racial incidents, community outcry, and ''we didn't mean to offend'' apologies. One is tempted to ask: does the fashion world ever learn?

We have indeed noticed how the fashion industry continues to progress in other social avenues including gender-neutral clothing and sustainable practices. But when it comes to racial sensitivity within these brands' own ranks, the industry still has a long way to go. Most analysts attribute it to the lingering problem of the lack of diversity and inclusion regarding creative and decision-making positions. Whether it is plain ignorance or so-called clever design (''the more controversial, the sharper attention earned''), in some ways designers seemingly lack the instruments to understand cultural imagery and history, especially of black culture.

Racism is a complex problem, and there is no single solution. However, in an industry that thrives on creating eye-catching products, we should not sacrifice social awareness for commercial gain because ultimately a careless decision often leads to a brand catastrophe.

(A special note: this is the 100th article of this column!)

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.