Editorial：Global markets crashed upon the oil war

International demand for crude oil has dropped sharply as the global economic situation has taken a sharp turn for the worse because of the spread of the epidemic in Europe and America. As of the beginning of March, international crude oil prices had dropped 30% in total this year. In a bid to stop oil prices from falling further, the Saudi-led OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) negotiated with Russia for a cut in oil output, but the talks broke down. After Russia refused to reduce its output, Saudi Arabia gave as good as it got by offering many countries a 20% discount, thus sparking the oil price war. The international oil price crashed 30% at one point yesterday to US$30 per barrel, the steepest fall since the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Stock markets nosedived around the world over the stunning decline of oil prices. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index shed more than 4%. The US stock markets even came to a rare trading halt after plunging 7%.

The 10-year US treasury yield fell to 0.3% at one point yesterday. Not only does that reflect a heightened level of risk aversion in markets, but it also shows that the bond markets are expecting an economic recession in the US as well as worldwide and the sudden war for oil market share has made things even worse. Although the oil price storm appears to be a contest between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Putin's sword is actually pointing at the US. Despite US President Trump's comment that the steep fall in oil prices is good news for consumers and users, the oil war could deal a fatal blow to the US shale oil industry. It may even lead to economic chain reactions beyond imagination.

Although demand for crude oil has fallen sharply as the epidemic rages across the world, major oil producing countries have signed up to increasing rather than reducing oil output. Such acts will only aggravate the problems of oversupply and the fall in oil prices, but do no good to stimulating economic activities or production. The extraction of oil and gas from shale requires huge capital investments. Therefore, US shale oil companies have raised a lot of loans, many in the form of junk bonds which were the favourite of corporate investors who had an appetite for investment products of high risk but high returns. If the oil price war turns out to be a protracted battle like the trade war, the US shale oil industry will be under tremendous financial strain and even face a crisis of debt defaults. The impact of the oil price war on the global economy must be monitored closely.

明報社評 2020.03.10：石油戰爭掀環球股災 普京「趁美病索其命」

疫情打擊全球經濟，現在還要迎來一場「石油戰爭」，產油國割喉減價搶奪市場，國際油價昨天一度暴瀉三成，震散環球股市。今次石油戰導火線是俄羅斯拒絕減產，沙特降價增產「攬炒」反擊，然而俄國總統普京這次出手，更似項莊舞劍，劍鋒直指美國頁岩油產業。美國疫情惡化，白宮托市無果，俄國突然亮出石油牌「趁病索命」，跟美國算帳，華府如何應對惹人關注。全球疫情蔓延，國際社會理應攜手抗疫，避免以鄰為壑，現實卻是疫情觸發更多勾心鬥角。油價暴跌表面看似有利用家，可是連鎖反應有可能引發出乎意料的政經危機，這場石油戰對世界經濟的衝擊，可能不下於中美貿易戰或疫情所帶來的影響。

歐美疫情擴散，全球經濟形勢急轉直下，國際原油需求大減，迄至本月初，今年國際油價已累跌三成。為阻油價跌勢，以沙特為首的石油輸出國組織（油組），與俄羅斯等協商減產，可是最終談判破裂。俄國拒絕減產，沙特不甘示弱，向多國八折賣油，引爆油價大戰。昨天國際油價一度暴挫三成，低見每桶30美元水平，跌幅是1991年波斯灣戰爭以來最大。油價急瀉導致環球股市暴挫，本港恒指跌逾4%，美股更罕有因為急跌7%致要暫停交易。

美國10年期國債孳息昨天一度跌見0.3%水平，除了折射市場避險情緒高漲，亦反映債券市場認為，美國和全球經濟面臨衰退，突如其來的石油市場份額爭奪戰，更是雪上加霜。今次石油風雲，表面是俄國與沙特之爭，惟普京劍鋒指向的其實是美國。美國總統特朗普稱，油價大跌對消費者和用家是好消息，可是今次石油戰對美國頁岩油產業的打擊，可以相當致命，甚至衍生意想不到的經濟連鎖效應。

全球疫情肆虐，原油需求大減，產油大國產量不減反增，只會加劇供過於求、油價大跌，卻無助刺激經濟活動和生產。開採頁岩油氣需要龐大資金投入，美國頁岩油企業為此大量舉債，當中很多是垃圾債券，過去頗獲一些追逐高風險高回報的機構投資者青睞。萬一石油減價戰像貿易戰般曠日持久，美國頁岩油企業將面臨巨大融資壓力，甚至有債務違約危機。這次石油減價戰對全球經濟的衝擊，必須密切留意。

■Glossary

counterstroke：an attack carried out in retaliation

ulterior：(of a reason for doing sth) that sb keeps hidden and does not admit

settle scores with sb：to hurt or punish sb who has harmed or cheated you in the past