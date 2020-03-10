Culture Express : A little spy

Don't look down on this little girl! She is astute and has all the potential a spy needs. She wants Jason to teach her the skills needed to be a spy. Otherwise, she will expose his identity. JJ's identity is his Achilles' heel, so he can only satisfy Sophie's demands. Moreover, playing the matchmaker, Sophie wants her mom and JJ to be together.

Without much cloak-and-dagger stuff, this film is perhaps a unique blend of espionage and a family drama. When it comes to resolving family matters, we definitely need to brush up on face-to-face communication skills. But sometimes it is not that bad to drape a cloak of secrecy over one's shoulders, as long as you will throw it off soon.

Title: My Spy（《半職業特工隊》）

Release Date: 12 March 2020

Director: Peter Segal

Language: English (with Chinese subtitles)

Genre: Action, comedy, family

Category/Duration: IIA/100mins

Distributor: Intercontinental Film Distributors (HK)

■Text: Staff Reporter