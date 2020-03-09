Ask & Learn聞問切：Society、community（下）

「大社會」，即社會大衆的社會。「小社會」，即會社、社團、協會、非商業組織等，譬如The Hong Kong Society for the Blind（香港盲人輔導會）、The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals（香港愛護動物協會）、The Law Society of Hong Kong（香港律師會）等。

那麽society前是否需要冠詞a、an、the呢？如解作「大社會」，一般不會：

‧He is well known for the contributions he makes to society. 他對社會的貢獻衆所周知。

但如解作社團等「小社會」，就要加：

‧As your newly elected chairperson, I will do my utmost to promote the mission of the society. 作為新任主席，我會致力於本會使命。

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)