Mona's Musings : The world beyond coronavirus

While there is nothing wrong to focus manpower and financial resources to combat coronavirus, one couldn't help but notice an imbalance of attention given to episodes that are potentially hazardous to public health. To name a few, an unidentified epidemic has claimed the lives of a dozen in Nigeria. Like the early days of coronavirus outbreaks, no one is yet sure of the nature of the deadly disease. Halfway across the globe, the desert locust army originating in East Africa has crossed continents to wreak havoc (造成巨災) along its way. Agriculture-heavy countries like Pakistan and India are suffering unprecedented locust attack, which is threatening both their internal GDP as well as the global food supply. Currently, there are no known solutions to the locust invasion other than strong, sometimes fatal, pesticides, which often leave crops inedible after the locusts are killed.

The locust swarms were said to have an origin in climatic change and the morphing patterns of cyclones. In fact, climatic anomalies have continued to alarm scientists. The temperature in the Antarctic has recently risen above 20 degrees Celsius for the first time in history. None of these have received the swift attention coronavirus has, while all have similar effects on public health. Meanwhile, although public health awareness has temporarily risen to new heights, very few would take initiatives to remedy habits that contribute to climate change and other public health hazards. If we all have an insight on how to nurture our natural and living environments better, perhaps our fellow global citizens will be able to live in peace longer collectively.

