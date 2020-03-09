名人教英文：非一般的句子

① You would think desperate times call for desperate measures, but they just choose to be like sitting ducks. 你會以為急事急辦吧？但他們就是選擇做活靶。

可有聽過desperate times call for desperate measures？意思是身處危局，就要採取不顧一切的手段，亦即近年電影帶起的一句常用語「非常時期，用非常手段」。

Sitting ducks的講法源自狩獵，指坐着的鴨子容易成為獵人的槍靶，easy targets to hit；用來比喻沒有保護而成為獵物的人或物——with no protection against an attack or other source of danger。

② What's done is done. He won't be able to unring that bell. 已發生的，都已發生了。他關不掉已響過的鈴聲。

就像潑了出去的水，說了的話收不回了，做過的事也無法挽回。視乎上文下理，what's done is done也可以用於「米已成炊、既往不咎」等情况：Never mind. What's done is done. And he has apologised. 算了，既成定局。他也已經道歉了。

③ The story was doing a fast job of blanketing the Internet.

這句子特別之處是用了blanket。Blanket一般解作蓋的毛氈，引伸開去就可以說成像我們日常表達的「鋪天蓋地」。

意思也就是：那個故事迅速在網上鋪天蓋地流傳，gone viral，像病毒般迅速散播；亦即等於我們口語的「洗版」。

④ He lies as easily as he breathes. He has the conscience of a fish. 說謊於他如呼吸。他良知如魚。

這是一句刻薄的批評。用魚來做比喻，自然因為魚是涼血動物，腦袋小而簡單，不像哺乳類動物會think and feel，有思想有感情。但也有科學家說，fish appear more likely to experience emotions，看來魚是有感情的。當然，這是題外話了。

⑤ You don't have to actually see the snow falling to conclude that there was snowfall. 你不用看到下雪，才結論確是下了一場雪。

這句子主要比喻一個情况昭然若揭，大家都心裏有數，不用再囉嗦了。

或問，學會了這些句子，有用嗎？有的。像要交一篇有關武漢肺炎襲港的功課，你不同意政府拒絕全面封關的決定，就可形容香港成為sitting duck。亦可以把這個官方決定叫做a bell that can never be unrung.

這一場疫症已差不多blanket全球，起初是否有人隱瞞呢？若有的話，亦可以用having the conscience of a fish來評論。

也可說，兩個月下來發生的事，不也就像you don't have to actually see the snow falling to conclude that there was snowfall。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com