The epidemic is developing in an increasingly worrying manner internationally. While the outbreak is serious in South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, the situation in the US also gives cause for concern. Early last month the epidemic was at its height in mainland China, and the global supply of masks was unprecedentedly inadequate. In places like Hong Kong, scenes of people scrambling for masks and daily necessities led to much discussion in the international community. Recently, a number of countries have started to severely restrict the use and export of masks. The German, Russian, Czech and South Korean governments have issued a ban on the export of masks. The South Korean government has simultaneously announced that every citizen is restricted to the purchase of two masks every week. French president Emmanuel Macron has issued a decree to requisition all the masks in stock and newly produced masks so that they can be distributed to medical workers and patients. The government also calls on citizens not to wear a mask if they are not feeling unwell. The WHO estimates that medical workers need at least 89 million masks every month even if they skimp.

As the epidemic is worsening, it is very easy for panic to spread. Though all sides are working hard to crank up the production of masks, the fact that many countries have banned the export of masks and the fact that people all around the world are scrambling for them mean that a new wave of the run on masks might happen anytime. The situation might be more serious than last month. The Hong Kong government needs to monitor the situation closely and make plans as early as possible. The Hong Kong government has proposed the subsidisation of mask production, and many business people are willing to launch production lines. However, it might not be as easy to source raw materials and production equipment as imagined. If mask production in Hong Kong does not increase significantly, we will have to be vigilant against the situation of "cooking without rice". The epidemic might pose a protracted battle. Society as a whole needs to think more about making good use of masks and ensure that front-line medical workers are given priority.

Bill Gates, the wealthiest person in the world, has engaged in global public health affairs actively in recent years. His charity is even one of the four big donors to the WHO. Bill Gates has recently mentioned that COVID-19 might become a one-in-a-century epidemic reminiscent of the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed tens of millions of people around the world. Of course, this is only the worst-case scenario. If the international community works together, it will still be possible to turn things around.

The ongoing epidemic is so large in scale that there is absolutely not a country that can handle it on its own. The international community has to step up coordination in areas such as anti-epidemic research and the development of vaccines and drugs. As for the production and distribution of anti-epidemic supplies including masks, international coordination is also needed. Otherwise, those who need them most will not have them.

明報社評2020.03.06：遏阻百年一遇大瘟疫 全球口罩荒急須協調

全球疫情愈演愈烈，上月初香港出現的搶購口罩和日用品場面，在歐美等地相繼出現，韓國、德國、捷克近日紛紛宣布禁止口罩出口，法國更頒令徵用全國所有庫存及新生產的口罩，確保醫護及病人有口罩使用。

國際疫情發展愈發令人憂心，韓日伊朗意大利疫情嚴重，美國情况同樣令人憂慮。上月初內地疫情處於高峰，全球口罩供應空前緊張，香港等地搶購口罩和日用品的場面，惹來國際不少議論。近日多國都加入嚴格管制口罩使用和出口的行列，德國、俄羅斯、捷克和韓國均下令禁止輸出口罩，韓國政府同時宣布每名國民每周限購兩個；法國總統馬克龍更頒令徵用全國所有庫存及新生產的防護口罩，分發給醫護和病人，當局同時呼籲民眾，沒病不用戴口罩。世衛估計，即使節省使用，全球醫護每月至少需要8900萬個口罩應付疫情。

全球疫症惡化，群眾恐慌情緒很易蔓延，雖然各方都在致力增加口罩生產，可是多國嚴禁出口，加上各地民眾爭相搶購，全球新一波口罩荒隨時爆發，情况可能比上月更嚴峻，港府需要密切留意情况，及早籌謀。港府提出資助口罩生產，不少商家亦願意開設生產線，可是現在要張羅原材料和生產器材，未必如想像般容易，一日未見本地口罩產量顯著增加，都要提防「煲無米粥」。今次疫情頗有可能是一場持久戰，社會上下需要多思考善用口罩的問題，確保前線醫護需要優先得到照顧。

世界首富蓋茨近年積極參與全球公共衛生事務，旗下慈善基金更是世衛四大金主之一。最近蓋茨提到，COVID-19 可能成為全球百年一遇的大瘟疫，令人憶起1918年西班牙流感全球奪命數千萬的歷史。當然，這只是最壞情况，只要國際社會齊心協力，仍有力挽狂瀾機會。

今次疫情規模之大，絕非任何一個國家能獨力處理，國際社會在抗疫研究、疫苗藥物研發等方面，需要加強分工協調，至於口罩等防疫物資的生產和分配，亦要靠各國協商處理，否則必然出現最有需要者卻無得用的情况。

■Glossary

skimp : to try to spend less time, money, etc. on sth than is really needed

crank up : to make sth work or work at a higher level

reminiscent of sb/sth : reminding you of sb/sth