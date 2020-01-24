Write on... The day Sinclair Lewis came to town 2

Slowly, and with a big thump, he set the briefcase square on his desk. Hypnotised, the students watched and waited. The tension was thick, anticipation was rife. Finally, the Great Man stood up and the spell seemed about to be broken. He stared long and hard at their upturned faces. They would have shone with a fresh and youthful vitality, of course, for that was in a long-ago age of youthful innocence. Then he nodded his head slightly from side to side and, after first clearing his throat, he opened his mouth and asked in what was a rebuking rather than an inquisitive voice, "What in the devil are you doing here? Why in the hell aren't you all home writing?"

With that, he picked up his briefcase and stalked out of the room. In dismay, the students watched as he moved into the corridor and down the stairs. When they heard his footsteps fade they went to the windows and there, from the upper floor, they watched as Sinclair Lewis walked back down Bascom Hill and disappeared from the university campus forever.

At the time that I was a student there, the university elders were still locked in anguish over the incident. Clearly, they had lost all faith in writers — and especially in the published kind. When the Ford Foundation offered them a fifty-thousand dollar grant to set up a new Chair for a Writer-in-Residence, the various eminences in the English Department turned it down. They were not prepared to suffer that kind of indignity again. Their dread went so deep that they even turned down the offer of a donation from the Guggenheim Foundation to fund a student literary magazine. I know, for these last things happened when I was there.

The message was clear: writing is a tough business. Sinclair Lewis knew it. His would-be students came to know it, too. Obviously, even the folks in the upper echelons of the university knew it.

That being the case, why in the world did it take me so long to understand it?END

■by John Bell Smithback