A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS writing task 1: Vocabulary for describing trends (2)

First, situation (1). Suppose that the unemployment rate of a city rose from 7.3% to 7.4% before falling to 7.2% between 2014 and 2017, we can summarise the change this way:

(a) The unemployment rate remained (or "stayed") largely unchanged (or "constant") from 2014 to 2017.

Note that "largely" is essential here, as the number did change. Sometimes we might need the "there" structure. Then we can write:

(b) There was little (or "minimal") change in the employment rate from 2014 to 2017.

Note that we should use "in" (rather than "of") after "change".

Then situation (2): fluctuations. If, for example, between 2015 and 2017 a country's defence spending nearly doubled from US$30 billion to US$58 billion and fell back to US$28 billion. You might write the following overview sentence:

(a) Defence spending between 2015 and 2017 fluctuated wildly.

If the "there" structure is preferred, use the following:

(b) There were wild fluctuations in defence spending between 2015 and 2017.

Like "change", "fluctuation" should be used with "in" rather than "of". "Fluctuate" and "fluctuation" can be replaced by their synonyms: "oscillate" and "oscillation". Choose an adjective or adverb in accordance with the degree of the fluctuation: fluctuate wildly / significantly / slightly, or wild / significant / slight fluctuations. Notice that if a figure fluctuates slightly, it might remain largely unchanged (situation (1)).

Lastly, situation (3). Suppose that the number of students who chose to study abroad rose from 100,000 in 2003 to 150,000 in 2004 before falling to 120,000 in 2005. Our overview sentence can be:

(a) The number of students choosing to study abroad peaked (reached a peak) in 2004.

(b) The number of students choosing to study abroad rose dramatically in 2003, before levelling off (or flattening out) the following year.

Let us consider an opposite situation. Suppose that instead of rising, the number of students fell from 100,000 in 2003 to 75,000 in 2004 before rising to 96,000 in 2005. Our overview sentence will then be:

(c) The number of students choosing to study abroad reached a bottom in 2004.

(d) The number of students choosing to study abroad fell dramatically in 2003, before levelling off (or bottom out) the following year.

Note that "level off" can be used for both "rise-fall" and "fall-rise" trends. But "flatten out" can only be used for "rise-fall" trends, while "bottom out" can only be used for "fall-rise" trends.

That is all for our discussion of vocabulary for describing trends. Please be reminded that there are many other possible expressions, so keep exploring. In the next issue, we will talk about vocabulary for making comparisons.

