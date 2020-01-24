Editorial : MTR must concentrate on train services

The accident happened on September 17. A train on the East Rail Line was about to enter Hung Hom Station. When passing a turnout, it derailed, causing minor injuries to eight people. After months of investigation, the MTR and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department have released their separate reports this week. It is confirmed that the derailment was due to over-spacing between rails. External interference has been ruled out.

In recent years, the MTR has been plagued by a long list of scandals and accidents. From construction, daily operations to maintenance, it has encountered different problems, making people really concerned about its internal management. The serious cost overruns of the High Speed Rail and Shatin-to-Central Link projects have no doubt left citizens dissatisfied. The endless string of incidents concerning the construction of the Shatin-to-Central Link has even shaken public confidence in the company. The fact that the MTR's train services have often been delayed or even paralysed by technical issues and the occurrence of a serious derailment have tarnished the MTR's reputation as a provider of safe and efficient train services. Furthermore, it bore the brunt of the anti-amendment storm, which blew up last year. It was frequently attacked by people in black. Its ridership tumbled because it had to end train services earlier every day. In 2020, it was caught up in the novel pneumonia epidemic. Use of its services has remained low across the board.

For so many years, the MTR has not stopped expanding and developing. Its structure has grown in scale. Its business has become increasingly jumbled, ranging from real estate development, property management to the running of shopping malls. The many distractions have inevitably led to concern about whether the company has concentrated on train services, its primary business. In recent years, the MTR has been hit by accidents frequently. From the construction of the Shatin-to-Central Link to the derailment of the East Rail Line train, these accidents show that there are many problems with the internal management of the company. There is a lack of understanding of the situation on the front line on the part of the management. It is necessary for the MTR to conduct a major overhaul of its corporate management and strengthen internal supervision. Good routine maintenance of its rails is the basis of safe and efficient services. It must not try to muddle along. Serious accidents like the derailment of the East Rail Line train must not happen again. The MTR management must conduct a serious review and look for areas where it has fallen short. It must not shift the blame onto others.

明報社評2020.03.05：維修疏漏事關管理層 港鐵須做好車務本業

去年9月東鐵線列車出軌，港鐵調查報告顯示，肇事路軌間距出了問題，導致意外發生。港鐵管理層將事故歸咎於「涉事路軌位置特殊」，之前並不知道問題存在，然而事故明顯反映鐵路維修保養存在疏漏。鐵路安全不容有失，當日列車在紅磡站附近「斷腰」出軌，未有重大傷亡實屬萬幸。技術問題背後，往往涉及管理問題，港鐵管理層必須認真汲取教訓，不能以前線人員失誤犯錯作為擋箭牌。港鐵業務龐雜，近年事故頻生，由工程建造、日常營運到維修保養均鬧出問題，重挫安全形象，出軌事故調查報告，再度突顯港鐵必須重新做好車務本業，不能為求盈利捨本逐末。

去年9月17日，東鐵線一列載客列車準備進入紅磡站，駛經道岔時出軌，造成8人輕傷。經過數月調查，港鐵及機電工程署本周分別公開調查報告，確認出軌原因是肇事路軌間距過闊，不涉外來因素干擾。

近年港鐵醜聞不斷事故頻生，由工程建造、日常營運到維修保養，各方面都鬧出問題，在在令人關注港鐵內部管理。高鐵和沙中線嚴重超支，固然惹來市民不滿，沙中線工程風波不絕，更動搖了公眾的信心；港鐵列車服務屢因技術故障延誤甚至癱瘓，加上嚴重出軌事故發生，亦令「鐵路服務安全高效」的金漆照牌褪色。去年的反修例風暴，更將港鐵推向政治風口浪尖，屢遭黑衣人大肆攻擊破壞，乘客人次亦因為提早收車而銳減，踏入2020年，又遇上新冠肺炎疫情，全線業務持續低迷。

港鐵多年來不斷擴張發展，公司規模愈來愈大，業務亦愈益龐雜，地產發展、物業管理、商場營運等不一而足。港鐵旁騖多多，難免令人關注有否專注做好車務本業。近年港鐵事故頻頻，由沙中線工程到東鐵線列車出軌，均突顯公司內部管理存在不少問題，高層對前線很多狀况缺乏掌握。港鐵有必要大力整頓公司管治，加強內部監督。做好鐵路日常維修保養，是服務安全高效之本，絕對不能得過且過，類似東鐵線列車出軌這種嚴重事故，不應再度發生，港鐵管理層必須認真檢討查找不足，不能諉過於人。

■Glossary

sprawling : spreading in an irregular way

jumbled : mixed together in a confused or untidy way

overhaul : an examination of a machine or system, including doing repairs on it or making changes to it