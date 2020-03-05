Word Puzzle

1. Very great surprise, especially when something unbelievable happens.

5. Photographs taken quickly and without preparation.

8. A: What is the _____ of arriving here so early, B?

B: Our flight leaves at 6:00 a.m.

9. Miss Wu is my piano teacher. If I follow _____ instructions I will play well.

10. When asking about ownership you might say: "_______ umbrella is this?"

11. A food that is well-liked by many children: _____ -cream.

12. If a thing costs less than expected you might say it does not cost a ____.

13. An old, poetic word meaning to live somewhere, to inhabit a place.

16. A shade of a secondary colour — the colour of the leaves of a herb. (4,5)

Clues Down

1.Indirect references to something or someone.

2.A school of Buddhism that is followed in Japan.

3.A graphic display giving information about the land and the places in it.

4.A form usually completed each year and sent to the Inland Revenue Department. (3,6)

5. Joined pieces of fabric together using a needle and thread.

6.Higher than: the asking price for that ring is _______ HK$20,000.

7.The hard outer covering of some sorts of sea creatures.

14. Extreme sadness and bad luck.

15. Abbreviation for a big international airport close to London.

■by David Foulds