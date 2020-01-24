Editorial : Global action needed to combat the epidemic

As of now at least 66 people in Iran have died of the novel pneumonia, making it the country with the biggest number of deaths apart from China. Italy, the European country where the epidemic is the most serious, has also seen 52 deaths. In the US, six cases of death were confirmed within just a few days, so the country's situation also deserves attention.

Since the novel pneumonia epidemic broke out, different nations have mostly displayed an attitude of "minding one's own business". Developed nations have the most resources and the most advanced medical technology. But we have not seen any leader from a developed nation come forward and call on all countries to talk about how to fight against the epidemic. Even when they talk about the epidemic on diplomatic occasions, they are only concerned about the impact of the epidemic on the economy. Late last month the French finance minister said that the epidemic would only make a 0.1 percentage point dent in growth. Obviously, the underlying assumption was that the epidemic would not become a pressing matter for the country. In the US, cases of community transmission surfaced one after another, causing US stocks to tumble for several days last week. That galvanised the White House into action. However, the first action that the White House took at international level concerning the epidemic was not to spearhead a concerted effort against the epidemic. Instead, it invited finance officials from the G7 nations to publish a communiqué on propping up the markets.

Market expectations of a concerted effort to prop up the markets by Western developed nations sent US stocks up 1,300 points on Monday. However, the communiqué published by the G7 nations is all cry and no wool. The nations only promise to work together to reduce the impact of the epidemic on the economy, adding that they will make a concerted effort if necessary. But there is not any concrete talk about lowering interest rates or taxes. It is fair to say that interest rates are already at lower levels in most of the G7 nations. Some countries even have negative interest rates. So there is less and less room for interest rate cuts and their effectiveness to stimulate the economy is limited. Furthermore, the epidemic is still in its initial stage, and the real impact on the economy has yet to surface. If such overkill, in the form of high-spending fiscal and financial policies, is employed too early, it might peter out very soon. As the leaders of most of the G7 nations do not have to face an election as Donald Trump does, they definitely do not want to act rashly.

That the G7 communiqué did not indicate any concrete action disappointed investors. Even though the US Federal Reserve subsequently announced that it would slash the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, US stocks fell but not rose in the early trading sessions. After all, the pressure on the global economy comes from the spreading of the epidemic. One will be barking up the wrong tree if one does not think about ways to stop the epidemic but focuses on propping up the economy. The lowering of interest rates can encourage borrowing and put money into the pockets of the people. But that does not help much concerning the situation in which the global supply chain has been distorted by the epidemic. Under the threat of the epidemic, it is questionable whether the lowering of interest rates can stimulate consumption.

明報社評2020.03.04：富國減息抗疫難見效 G20平台多元堪大用

新型冠狀病毒為全球帶來百載罕見的抗疫挑戰，七大工業國（G7）強調有決心應付疫情對全球經濟的衝擊，若有需要會採取聯合行動。G7未有提出減息又或銀彈振經濟，固然令投資者頗為失望；全球大流行風險與日俱增，西方發達國家首次集體協調應對，卻是由財金高官主持，予人觀感是着眼救市先於抗疫救人。

迄今伊朗至少有66人死於新冠肺炎，是中國以外最多死亡個案的國家。歐洲疫情最嚴重的意大利，亦有52人死亡。美國方面，短短數日先後證實了6宗死亡個案，疫情同樣值得關注。

新冠肺炎疫情爆發以來，各國態度大抵就是各家自掃門前雪。發達國家手握最多資源，亦擁有最先進醫療科技，然而一直未見有發達國家領袖站出來，號召各國共商抗疫，就算在國際場合談到疫情，也只是關注疫情對經濟的影響。上月底法國財長表示，預料疫情只會令法國增長減少0.1個百分點，背後顯然假設疫情不會「燒到埋身」；在美國，社區傳播個案陸續曝光，導致上周美股暴挫多天，迫使華府有所行動，然而白宮針對疫情發起的第一項國際行動，並不是牽頭共商抗疫，而是邀請G7成員國財金領導人開會，發表「救市聲明」。

市場對西方發達國聯手救市的憧憬，刺激美股周一急升1300點，可是G7最終出來的聲明，卻是雷聲大雨點小，僅承諾共同致力減輕疫情對經濟的損害，若有需要會聯合行動，未有具體談及減息減稅。平情而論，目前G7成員國息口普遍已很低，部分國家甚至是負利率，減息空間和刺激作用很有限，何况疫情仍屬初期，對全球經濟影響尚未真正浮現，太早落重藥推出財金政策大灑金錢，之後可能無以為繼。G7多國領袖不像特朗普般快將面對大選，當然不想貿然出招。

G7聲明未見具體行動，投資者頗為失望，雖然美國聯儲局隨後宣布大幅減息半厘，然而美股早段不升反跌。說到底，環球經濟受壓，是因為疫情擴散，不去設法遏阻疫情，卻去聚焦救市，根本是本末倒置；減息可以鼓勵借款、將錢放進民眾口袋，然而這對疫情干擾全球供應鏈的問題，並無多少補救作用，疫情威脅之下，減息能否刺激消費，也是一個疑問。

■Glossary

make a dent in sth : to reduce the amount of sth, especially money

galvanise : to make sb take action by shocking them or by making them excited

peter out : ​to gradually become smaller, quieter, etc. and then end