Music to Your Ears：Stand up for yourself

Singing in English may be natural for western rock musicians, but for native Japanese-speaking One Ok Rock, it represents the biggest challenge of international aspiration. The lead singer Taka said ''English lyrics are hard. I don't know English words, or sentences, or grammar well, so I sing in English roughly. I make use of the inspiration I get and just put it into the lyrics.'' This is a great way to approach second language learning: focus on communication and feeling first, and the rest will follow.

At the 2019 Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase, this song was performed by Rockerland from Fanling Kau Yan College. Amazingly the lead singer and future nurse Roxanne sang both the English and Japanese parts, adding a powerful twist to their performance. I (Q) asked Roxanne (R) about the song and performance.

Q：What is the meaning of this song?

R：This song inspires me a lot and the energy really makes me feel elated. The lyrics remind me that we need to be firm in our beliefs when we face difficulties and keep calm no matter where or when. The line ''as the world falls apart around us, all we can do is hold on, hold on'' reminds me to be brave. It's like life — finding and exploring the brilliant possibilities. Although the process is hard, we still need to be insistent.

Q：What did you learn from this song?

R：Usually I listen to English songs rather than Cantonese songs, and I focus on the lyrics. However, I cannot understand all the meanings of the words. Fortunately, I can look them up in the dictionary or on the Internet, so it's a great way to learn new vocabulary. Pronunciation is the second vital thing we have to master and sometimes I wonder how to speak English accurately. Performing English songs is an effective method as you can learn the accent via different singers and just pronounce it like a foreigner. As a result, I try to follow the singer, the beat, the accent and the tone. In fact, it's quite an awesome way to learn.◆

Motivating students to engage with English through a medium that they love gives them the drive and desire needed to sustain their learning and an authentic environment for fostering their language skills is the ultimate reward.

◆'The Beginning'

Just give me a reason

To keep my heart beating

Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms

As the world falls apart around us

All we can do is hold on hold on

Take my hand

And bring me back

I'll risk everything if it's for you

A whisper into the night

Telling me it's not my time and don't give up

I've never stood up before

This time ...

So stand up stand up

Just gotta keep it

I wanna wake up wake up

Just tell me how I can

Never give up ...

Just tell me why baby

They might call me crazy

For saying I'll fight until there is no more ...

Blinded I can't see the end

So where do I begin

Say another word I can't hear you

The silence between us ...

I'll take this chance and I'll make it mine ...

■Glossary

vanguard 先驅

onslaught 猛攻

juggernaut 不可抗拒的強大力量

■Quiz

Find words in the passage which could be replaced by the following:

(1) compare with _______

(2) excited _______

(3) determined _______

◆By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm

(Japanese lyrics omitted)