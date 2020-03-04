Music to Your Ears：Stand up for yourself

【明報專訊】THIS week we take a look at a relatively obscure fusion of East and West rock coming out of Japan. The band One Ok Rock, a clever linguistic twist on their ''one o'clock'' rehearsal times, and their 2012 breakout hit ''The Beginning'', represent a vanguard of international new rock intent on breaking down barriers and expanding horizons. But against the global onslaught of the recent K-pop juggernaut, how does this bilingual rock band stack up?
Singing in English may be natural for western rock musicians, but for native Japanese-speaking One Ok Rock, it represents the biggest challenge of international aspiration. The lead singer Taka said ''English lyrics are hard. I don't know English words, or sentences, or grammar well, so I sing in English roughly. I make use of the inspiration I get and just put it into the lyrics.'' This is a great way to approach second language learning: focus on communication and feeling first, and the rest will follow.
At the 2019 Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase, this song was performed by Rockerland from Fanling Kau Yan College. Amazingly the lead singer and future nurse Roxanne sang both the English and Japanese parts, adding a powerful twist to their performance. I (Q) asked Roxanne (R) about the song and performance.
Q：What is the meaning of this song?
R：This song inspires me a lot and the energy really makes me feel elated. The lyrics remind me that we need to be firm in our beliefs when we face difficulties and keep calm no matter where or when. The line ''as the world falls apart around us, all we can do is hold on, hold on'' reminds me to be brave. It's like life — finding and exploring the brilliant possibilities. Although the process is hard, we still need to be insistent.
Q：What did you learn from this song?
R：Usually I listen to English songs rather than Cantonese songs, and I focus on the lyrics. However, I cannot understand all the meanings of the words. Fortunately, I can look them up in the dictionary or on the Internet, so it's a great way to learn new vocabulary. Pronunciation is the second vital thing we have to master and sometimes I wonder how to speak English accurately. Performing English songs is an effective method as you can learn the accent via different singers and just pronounce it like a foreigner. As a result, I try to follow the singer, the beat, the accent and the tone. In fact, it's quite an awesome way to learn.◆
Motivating students to engage with English through a medium that they love gives them the drive and desire needed to sustain their learning and an authentic environment for fostering their language skills is the ultimate reward.
◆'The Beginning'
Just give me a reason
To keep my heart beating
Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms
As the world falls apart around us
All we can do is hold on hold on
Take my hand
And bring me back
I'll risk everything if it's for you
A whisper into the night
Telling me it's not my time and don't give up
I've never stood up before
This time ...
So stand up stand up
Just gotta keep it
I wanna wake up wake up
Just tell me how I can
Never give up ...
Just tell me why baby
They might call me crazy
For saying I'll fight until there is no more ...
Blinded I can't see the end
So where do I begin
Say another word I can't hear you
The silence between us ...
I'll take this chance and I'll make it mine ...
■Glossary
vanguard 先驅
onslaught 猛攻
juggernaut 不可抗拒的強大力量
■Quiz
Find words in the passage which could be replaced by the following:
(1) compare with _______
(2) excited _______
(3) determined _______
◆By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET
Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase
FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher
Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm
(Japanese lyrics omitted)