Editorial：Epidemic enters a new stage

The epidemic on the mainland has eased to a certain extent in recent days. Except for Hubei and its capital Wuhan, the first wave of outbreaks in all provinces and cities is in general under control. The number of confirmed cases has dropped significantly. In contrast, the number of cases is rising sharply in other countries. We still have to wait and see whether the return to work and the resumption of production on the mainland at the end of February will cause a second wave of outbreaks. But one thing is certain — as the number of new cases in other countries has surpassed that in mainland China for many days in a row, the epidemic has entered a new stage globally. Perhaps a ''global pandemic'' is only a matter of time and the threat of the disease will not disappear in the short term.

A prolonged fight against the epidemic has a two-fold meaning to society. Firstly, ''the side on the defensive will lose in the long term''. In order to prevent that from happening, anti-epidemic efforts should never be treated lightly. All people must stay highly alert and continue to take strict precautions against large-scale community outbreaks. In nursing homes and hospitals, in particular, the situation may become disastrous if there are any outbreaks. No minor mistakes can be afforded. Secondly, the virtual standstill of society cannot go on permanently because of the epidemic. How to make proper efforts to fight against the epidemic while allowing society to gradually resume normal functioning is a question that must be addressed appropriately. As said by local anti-epidemic expert Gabriel Leung, if the epidemic is to end only after many months, in order to save our society from semi-paralysis in the long term, resuming public services gradually is indeed reasonable.

As the government starts to resume multiple public services gradually this week and civil servants return to offices after more than one month of working from home, many private businesses and subsidised organisations have also followed the government's lead and called their employees back to the workplace. Society needs to gradually restore normal functioning, but there will be a larger flow of people when more people go to work and they will be more likely to get infected as a result. Be it the government, businesses or normal citizens, vigilance against the risks must be maintained. For the peace of mind of their employees, the government and private organisations should make appropriately flexible work arrangements. Flexible working hours and flexible lunch breaks should also be encouraged, so as to avoid the crowding of office workers during peak hours. Social distancing will also reduce the risk of cross-infections.

明報社評 2020.03.03：內外疫情新階段 防控勿鬆須深化

政府部門昨天起陸續復工，部分私人公司和社福機構亦跟隨政府做法，逐步恢復上班安排。全球疫情進入新階段，大流行風險與日俱增，抗疫持久戰似已無可避免，香港需要設法阻止病毒社區爆發，亦要提防大陸以外國家地區輸入病毒，與此同時，社會運作亦不能長期停頓。過去數周，政府多項公共服務停頓，為市民帶來很多不便和影響，恢復運作有其必要。政府復工標誌「持久抗疫」新階段，公私營機構僱員恢復上班，人員流動接觸增加，交叉感染風險難免上升，市民更須警惕留神，注意社交距離，做好個人衛生；公私營機構則應盡力照顧僱員需要，在工作安排方面保持適度彈性。

內地疫情近期有所紓緩，除了湖北武漢外，其他省市第一波疫情已大抵受控，確診病例顯著減少，反觀外國疫情卻在急速惡化。內地2月底復工復產後，會否出現第二波疫情，目前仍然有待觀察，然而可以肯定的是，外國新增確診病例連續多日超過中國大陸，全球疫情已經進入新階段。「全球大流行」也許只是時間問題，疫症威脅短期不會消失。

抗疫戰曠日持久，對社會有雙重意味。首先，為免「久守必失」，防疫工作絕對不能掉以輕心，所有人都要保持高度警惕，持續嚴防大規模社區爆發，尤其是院舍和醫院，一旦爆疫事態可以極為嚴重，更是不容有失。其次，社會總不能因為疫情而長期近乎停擺。如何一邊做好防疫工夫，一邊讓社會逐步恢復正常運作，是必須妥善處理的問題。誠如本港防疫專家梁卓偉所言，如果疫情多月後才告一段落，為免整個社會長期半癱瘓，逐步恢復公共服務亦屬合理。

隨着政府本周起逐步恢復多項公共服務，公務員陸續復工，結束超過一個月在家工作，不少私人企業和資助機構亦跟隨當局做法，恢復員工上班安排。社會正常運作需要逐步回復，然而多了人上班，人流增多，疾病傳染機率亦必然增加，無論政府、企業還是一般市民，都要保持警覺留意風險。政府和私人機構在上班安排等方面，應保持適度靈活，讓員工可以安心。亦應鼓勵彈性上班及午飯時間，避免上班族在高峰時段聚集，保持社交距離，減少交叉感染風險。

■Glossary

inevitable：that you cannot avoid or prevent

vigilant：very careful to notice any signs of danger or trouble

peace of mind：a feeling of calm or not being worried