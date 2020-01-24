Australian in HK : Virus: The Wuhan horse has bolted

In Cambodia, high-risk passengers from the cruise ship Westerdam were warmly greeted by Prime Minister Hun Sen ... thereby welcoming the Wuhan bolted horse.

The Wuhan bolter has a special friend in Ethiopian Airlines which has refused pleas from many quarters to stop flights from China. A passenger who boards in Guangzhou can enter Ethiopia without a quarantine period ... and then go to other parts of Africa.

Someone from Cambodia or Africa who has been exposed to the virus by Westerdam or Ethiopian Airlines passengers, may take a flight to Hong Kong or Australia and be excused from quarantine since they have not been to China in the past 14 days.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

