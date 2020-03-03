A Book Explorer's Odyssey : Homo Deus

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow was written by Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari and published in 2016. It is a book that explores the future of the human race. In a nutshell, Harari's contention is that humans, scientifically referred to as Homo sapiens, will triumph over poverty, disease and war (chapter 1), and will focus their effort on making themselves god-like (hence the term "homo deus"). Through genetic technology, they will be able to live longer and healthier and even attempt immortality, though the pursuit of happiness might remain difficult.

The author contends that, as technology develops, it becomes increasingly easy to manipulate the mind, which the author argues is just "algorithms". As freewill proves to be a myth, the foundations for liberalism as we know it are shattered. To the writer, liberalism as an idea is no different from religion, or even the name of a pop star like Elvis Presley. All of these are "stories", things that, as we are told, "work" (chapters 4 and 5).

The book's last chapters deal with the future of humans. In short, Harari theorises that "dataism" will replace "humanism" as the driving force of the human race. The condensation of every aspect of human lives into data is inevitable, argues Harari, and that brings unprecedented efficiency. That will carry political consequences and might mean that "venerable institutions like elections, parties and parliaments might become obsolete — not because they are unethical, but because they don't process data efficiently enough". (chapter 11)

On my first reading of Homo Deus, the book struck me as knowledgeable, thoroughly-researched, and revelatory, though I had my nagging doubts (難消除的疑慮). And now, alas, the novel coronavirus outbreak might have become some sort of embarrassment for the writer. It turns out humans have not defeated diseases. While it is uncertain how the coronavirus outbreak will go, there are real chances that it will go on to infect millions with casualties too horrible to imagine. Yuval says "there are good reasons to think that in the arms race between doctors and germs, doctors run faster", but the truth is vaccines for this new deadly virus are at least one year away.

Let us turn to dataism. There is one example in chapter 9 about how an AI doctor, on the strength of data, will be better than a human one: it is always synchronised with the latest developments of medicine, it remembers every bit of your medical history, and it never gets tired. It is true that AI is already outperforming humans in reading X-ray films and detecting skin cancers. But, alas, having more data does not make, or has yet to make, our organic human bodies less susceptible to (易受……影響) viral infection. At least that is what we have seen from this epidemic.

But isn't it the case that, as the author suggests in chapter 10, data can provide governments or health authorities with alerts of new outbreaks before they become epidemics? In an ideal world, this is possible but on one condition: the data is shared. It does not help if a government keeps its people in the dark (let alone the international community) and sends people who tell the truth to jail. It is a recipe for disaster if the country makes up numbers and arbitrarily declares itself fit for a return to business, while the international community takes the "data" at face value (單憑表面) thanks to the connivance of some global health organisation that is on the take. However enhanced the techniques of mining data might become, it does not guarantee openness, transparency and the sharing of it.

All this only serves to reinforce my initial complaint about the book: its denigration of liberalism. However many times I have reread it, I still find it hard to understand liberalism as a "story" told by its enthusiasts rather than a better alternative to authoritarianism. Imagine how much better we would fare had the outbreak first happened in a democracy. People would have had a chance to ring the alarm at a much earlier time, giving doctors much more time to act. Even harder for me to imagine is a future when ballots give way to data — one would have to assume that everyone is willing to wear devices monitoring their brain activity around the clock. History might not have ended in liberalism's favour, but the future might not be so dismal for it either — if we survive this cataclysm.

Life is a voyage, yet Terence Yip (葉凱楓) feels that a book finished is a safe journey back to Ithaca. He reviews books for Ming Pao.

