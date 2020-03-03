Editorial : China faces a big test

The novel coronavirus is highly infectious and has many unknowns. That China, a populous country of vast territory, has been able to put the epidemic under control in such a short period of time has been due to the suspension of operation and production as a means of stopping people from being clustered. But such a tough measure is a double-edged sword which has succeeded in stopping the epidemic from spreading but which has also come at a profound economic cost, as it has brought stagnation to all industries. Currently the resumption rate has exceeded 80% across the nation. The resumption rate is dependent on the degree to which the epidemic has eased. As of now 16 provinces have had their epidemic level lowered from level one to level two or three. These provinces have the conditions for the resumption of operation. But the resumption of operation and production is putting the management abilities of corporations to the test.

Big corporations are mostly state enterprises. They have a strict organisational structure. Even private corporations also have a sound management system. It is believed that their execution of anti-epidemic measures is more trustworthy. But the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are more worrying, as they have slacker management systems in place. Furthermore, they are geographically diverse and lack such conditions as ample room for living and dining. It is also difficult for the government to monitor how they implement anti-epidemic measures. It is highly likely that MSMEs will be where a revival of the epidemic happens when factories resume operation and production.

Owners of MSMEs are fully aware of the potential risks. This is why the resumption rate is just around 30%. However, MSMEs have a significant bearing on the economy, accounting for 50% of the nation's tax revenues, 60% of GDP, and 80% of jobs. The PMI, a boom-bust indicator, shows stagnation if it is under 50%. In February the PMIs for big, medium and small corporations were 36.3%, 35.5% and 34.1% respectively. Managers at medium and small corporations are obviously more pessimistic.

Purchasing power and consumption markets have a chicken-and-egg relationship. If corporations do not resume operation and production fully, it will be impossible to boost purchasing power. If there is no purchasing power, there will be no markets. Conversely, if the markets are not booming, they cannot stimulate production. When production falters, purchasing power is hurt. Chinese president Xi Jinping says that the fight against the epidemic is an important test of the government's ability to govern. What the government needs to do now is to stimulate the market and production together, prop up production and maintain the employment rate. At the same time, it has to prevent the epidemic from rebounding. This is an extraordinary test. It is hoped that the stagnation in the markets is only due to the fact that the epidemic has not fully receded. On the day when everyone no longer has to wear masks, tremendous purchasing power will be unleashed, and the markets will become strong again. Corporations will resume operation and production and will turn a profit again.

明報社評2020.03.02：復工復產是大考 中小微企是關鍵

新型肺炎疫情對經濟的負面影響逐漸浮現，最新公布的2月份製造業採購經理指數（PMI）跌至35.7%，預示經濟未來走勢十分差。目前全國除湖北以外，都已陸續復工復產，企業要面對資金和勞工的壓力，同時要對疫情嚴防死守，一旦在企業內出現確診病例就要停產。

新型冠狀病毒具有傳染力強和諸多不明因素，中國幅員廣闊，人口眾多，能夠在短時間內將疫情控制住，是依靠停工停產，阻斷人群聚集的方法，但嚴厲措施這把雙刃劍，防止疫情進一步蔓延要付出百業蕭條的沉重經濟代價。目前全國的復工率已經達到八成以上。復工率取決於疫情緩和程度，目前有16個省份已經將疫情級別從一級降低到二級或三級，這些地方具備復工的條件，但復工復產也在考驗企業的管理水平。

大企業大多是國企，具有一套嚴密的組織架構，即使是私營大企業，也有一套完善的管理制度，相信在執行防疫措施方面，較有保證。令人擔心的是中小微企，管理制度本來就比較鬆散，加上地理分佈甚廣，也缺乏提供寬裕宿舍和就餐環境的條件，對於落實防疫措施，政府也難於監督。復工復產造成疫情反彈的死角，很大可能就會發生在中小微企中間。

中小微企的老闆，也充分估計到風險的存在，所以到目前為止，復工率只是在30%左右。然而，中小微企對經濟的影響十分巨大，對國家稅收的貢獻率是50%、GDP的60%，以及就業崗位的80%。而反映商業活動榮枯的PMI指數低於50%已經顯示蕭條，2月份大中小企業分別為36.3%、35.5%和34.1%，中小企的經理明顯較大企業更為悲觀。

消費力與消費市場，是雞與雞蛋的關係，沒有企業的全面復工復產，就不可能培育消費力，沒有消費力就沒有市場，但反過來看，市場不興旺就不能刺激生產，生產停滯就削弱消費力。國家主席習近平表示，抗疫是對政府治理能力的大考，現在政府需要同時刺激市場刺激生產和扶持生產維持就業率，還要嚴防疫情反彈，是巨大的考驗。希望市場目前不興只是由於疫情尚未完全消退，待到大家都把口罩脫掉，將會釋放強大的購買力，市場重新興旺，企業復工復產且回復盈利。

■Glossary

double-edged sword : a situation or decision that has both positive and negative aspects

slack : not putting enough care, attention or energy into sth and so not doing it well enough

recede : to become gradually weaker or smaller