名人教英文：製造危機、解決危機？

重點就是聲東擊西、轉移視線，是一種diversion tactic：因無法處理危機而試圖轉移公衆視線，即聲東擊西之策。

不幸地，林鄭月娥往北望，一直拒絕全面封關，就令人有類似聯想。

．Some would accuse the government of helping to create a new crisis — by refusing to conduct a total border closure with mainland China — in an attempt to make the crisis of continuous pro-democracy protests go away. 有人會指控政府，不全面封閉中港邊境是為了製造新危機，並企圖藉此擊退延續中的民主抗爭。

．Carrie Lam says Hong Kong cannot conduct a total border closure with China and "target" mainland travellers as that could amount to discrimination, but she shuts the city's door on Korean travellers almost immediately. 林鄭稱把中港關口全部封閉會構成歧視（discrimination），但當韓國同樣有疫情爆發，港府就忙不迭向韓國旅客落閘了。

武漢是發病源頭，韓國疫情顯然是支流，不堵截源頭卻先去阻截支流，邏輯上也說不通，that defies logic too。

．The Korean ban happened on the day when that country's number of infected cases was more than 800, while that in China was just short of 80,000. 對韓措施實施當天，韓國確診個案超過800宗，中國大陸的人數就接近8萬。

這一場公眾健康驚恐（a public health scare）持續不足一季，已經令我們的日常生活起了大變化：

．停課不停學（From class suspension to online learning）

．在家工作（Home office）

．恐慌式排隊買口罩（Panic buying of face masks）

A run on toilet paper, etc，搶購廁紙，等等。記得嗎，a run on a bank、a bank run，就是銀行擠提。

市面種種有關現象，都可統稱為the health panic（健康恐慌），the virus scare（病毒驚恐）。

．Hong Kong has been enveloped in the health and public health panic. 香港籠罩在健康及公共衛生的驚恐中。

．Many businesses have shut down temporarily amidst the virus scare. 礙於病毒驚恐，許多行業都已暫停運作。

■文︰毛孟靜

