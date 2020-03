【明報專訊】"It's close to Valentine's Day," Tina said, "so I thought we could get out Shakespeare and act out one of his romantic plays." "Which one?" Timothy asked? "The one where I am in the balcony (露台) acting out the role of Juliet and you are on one knee acting out the part of Romeo," Tina replied. "What play is that?" Timothy asked. "Oh, Timothy, be nice and try acting out the part of a romantic mouse!" Tina cried. To act out is to play or perform a role, as in a play.