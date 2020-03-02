Mona's Musings : The days without school

For those who manage to settle basic childcare needs, the question is then about meeting the children's learning and social needs. While nothing would come close to socialising with school friends and taking regular lessons, society has made collective changes lest children's lives would be in jeopardy. Tutors are quickly mastering online Zoom lessons, while others find creative ways to maximise convenience for their clients. I was told that a piano teacher hired a truck to create a mobile piano room for students living in different districts, while vocal tutors exchange WhatsApp recordings with students to improve their techniques. Some sports classes are conducted with students all wearing masks. Regardless of how they do it, many are trying to explore alternative methods to maintain their own living as well as students' progress.

I tried long and hard to recall the school suspension during SARS. My memory of this is faint, but there was not much stress over making up for the lagging learning progress. Nor were there attempts to fill our days with lessons and homework. Days were spent quietly in front of the TV, or on the phone with fellow classmates who were suffering from idleness. Despite the pandemic, those were the relatively relaxing days in my life. Comparing the two occasions, I couldn't help but feel the stress everyone is undergoing in this day and age.

