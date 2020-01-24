Editorial : The controversy of handing out money to HK people living abroad

The government is to give every Hong Kong permanent resident who is 18 years of age or above $10,000. This is the highlight of the budget. Though the plan is almost a universal cash handout, reactions in society do not seem to be such that everyone is satisfied.

The Singaporean government has reservations about a universal cash handout. But over the past decade or so, it has issued cash handouts from time to time. The Singaporean authorities do not acknowledge dual citizenship with the exception of those who are 22 years old or younger. Their cash handout schemes are also easier to operate — only Singaporean citizens can benefit from the handouts but not people of other nationalities. Hong Kong's situation is more complicated in comparison. Mainland China does not acknowledge dual citizenship. However, due to some historical reasons, Hong Kong people who have emigrated and obtained citizenship of another country can retain their identity as a Hong Kong permanent resident under "One Country, Two Systems". The Hong Kong government does not have statistics concerning Hong Kong permanent residents who have emigrated overseas. Conservative estimates are that there are at least over 600,000 of them. It will not be surprising if the number turns out to approach 800,000 or even 900,000. If they are included in the government's cash handout scheme, nearly $10 billion could be involved. This is absolutely not a small number.

It is true that some Hong Kong people who have citizenship of another country still live in Hong Kong. They spend most of their time working and living in Hong Kong and contribute to society. But there are also tens of thousands of Hong Kong people who have long put down roots in a foreign country and seldom return to Hong Kong. They do not pay taxes to the Hong Kong government. The government is to issue a cash handout of $10,000 with the aim of encouraging citizens to spend money and stimulating the Hong Kong economy. It is hard to defend the logic of giving $10,000 to those who have long been away from Hong Kong. The government should actively study whether it is possible to require that the procedures of applying for and receiving the cash handouts be conducted in Hong Kong.

明報社評2020.02.28：移民港人近百萬 照獲派錢惹爭議

預算案提出向每名成年香港永久居民派1萬元，政府希望可以鼓勵市民疫後消費，刺激香港經濟，然而移民多年港人也可分杯羮，卻惹來不少議論。從減省時間和行政成本角度考慮，派錢安排當然愈簡單愈好，惟亦要考慮公道問題。移民港人估計至少數十萬，政府向他們派錢，涉資隨時近百億元，部分人早以外國為家，沒有在港納稅，偶爾往來香港，僅為探望親朋，將他們納入派錢對象，難免有市民不服氣。政府派錢涉款700億元，為的是救香港振經濟，花近百億元派給不在香港生活多年的人，很難說得通。政府擔心直接將移民港人剔出派錢計劃，可能惹來司法覆核，不過當局至少可以考慮架設一些行政門檻，諸如必須在港申領等，盡量令大多數人覺得公平公道。

政府向每名18歲或以上香港永久居民派1萬元，是今次預算案的焦點，雖然有關做法迹近「全民派錢」，但是觀乎社會反應，似乎仍談不上「皆大歡喜」。

新加坡政府對全民派錢向有保留，惟過去十多年偶爾亦有派錢。星洲當局的原則是不承認雙重國籍（22歲或以下人士除外），派錢操作也較為容易，受惠者只限新加坡公民，擁有其他國籍者一律無份。相比之下，香港情况則較為複雜。中國大陸不承認雙重國籍，然而基於歷史原因，香港在一國兩制之下，容許已經入籍外國的港人移民，繼續擁有香港永久居民身分。港府沒有移居外地香港永久居民的統計資料，惟保守估計這類人至少超過60萬，就算接近80萬、90萬亦不足為奇。政府派錢若要「預埋」他們，涉及金額可能逼近百億元，絕非小數目。

誠然，部分擁有外國國籍的港人，實際仍以香港為家，很多時間在本港生活和工作、為社會貢獻，可是亦有數以萬計的移民港人，早已在外國落地生根，甚少回來香港，也沒有向港府納稅。政府今次派錢1萬元，目標是鼓勵市民疫後消費刺激香港經濟，向長年不在香港生活的移民港人照派1萬元，政策邏輯很難自圓其說。政府應積極研究，是否可以規定申領程序一定要在香港進行。

■Glossary

translate into : to result in

disgruntle : to make sulky or discontented

dual citizenship : the nationality of two countries at the same time