A Little English：The little island 2

The wind rose and a typhoon blew and the island was caught in a current crossing the ocean. It endured terrible cold and had to withstand huge waves. Finally, it drifted near the coast of another continent.

Hoping to find a new resting place, the island asked if there was some sheltered bay where it could stay.

''That'll cost more,'' said the immigration officials. ''How much can you afford?''

The island told them and was directed to an isolated part of the coast with high cliffs and crashing surf. There was not much company, only a few weathered rocks. The surroundings were quite different from what it was used to but beggars can't be choosers, so it made the best of the situation. The island tried to be sociable and start up a conversation with its new neighbours.

''So we have another new arrival?'' they muttered. ''Just you wait — it'll only be a matter of time before you're reduced to broken crags like us!''

This was a frightening and unbearable prospect, so the island took advantage of the next big wave and drifted out to sea again. This time it was carried south, to a very hot land that was poor and hungry. Many trees on the island were chopped down for firewood; the birds and animals trapped and eaten. Fearing complete desolation, the island drifted off again. Thinking of its distant homeland, it said with a touch of regret, ''Perhaps things were not so unbearable back home. Maybe I should have been more tolerant. Well, it's too late now! I'll have to learn to accept whatever happens next or I'll be drifting forever...''

■Useful vocabulary

Below are several synonyms of ''to tolerate'' (忍耐). Some have a more positive meaning. Can you arrange them from negative to positive? Here are some examples to help you: True love endures — it stands the test of time. The training is hard but the athletes can stand the pain.

tolerate | accept | suffer | endure | stand | bear | put up with | make the best of it

■Something to think about

When we are in a difficult situation, it's natural to wish we could be somewhere else. But each place has its own challenges. Can we really run away from trouble?

Text: A Lamb