Coming up for Air：Books and masks in the time of hysteria

My wife Jenny, our kids, and I were returning to Hong Kong after spending the better part of January with family in the States. The airport was predictably empty and quiet given the early morning arrival time and coronavirus fears.

It was in stark contrast to another time we visited the airport: last August. When protesters had occupied its halls and authorities were doing all they could to clear them out. Ours was probably one of the last flights to have landed in Hong Kong during that tumultuous period, before the government took the unprecedented step of shutting down the entire airport. I remember seeing uniformed and plainclothes police officers stationed in the baggage claim area and hearing chatter among the border control agents about when the airport would start grounding flights.

Back then the scene was equally tense and uncertain but also infused with human activity and emotion. This time around all that energy was gone. The calm before the proverbial storm perhaps?

These days I spend my time shuttling between (往返於) home and the bookshop, not too different from what I did before we were all consumed by the virus. The biggest change to my pre-virus way of life is having to wear a mask when outside the home, washing my hands seven to eight times a day, and avoiding crowded spaces if I can help it.

February was supposed to be a busy event month for the bookshop. We were invited to participate in two school book fairs. There was also a weekend arts festival in Kwun Tong. All of which are now either cancelled or indefinitely postponed.

But we are still trying hard to make the best of things. This month we launched the Pickwick Club, our own mail order book subscription service. As of this writing eleven lucky readers have already joined the club. We have also been adding a lot of new books to our collection. These are books that we had specially ordered for the school book fairs that are now in various states of postponement or cancellation. Our bookshelves are getting more and more crowded with books. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

I am one of the lucky individuals who have contracted pneumonia in the past. It was the worst the first time. By the third or fourth time you treat it more like the common cold but with a healthy dose of hardcore antibiotics.

I do worry about what might happen if I get swept up in the outbreak. The symptoms you develop from the coronavirus seem a lot like the ones I dealt with from pneumonia. And with a battered pulmonary immune system I might have a hard time beating the virus.

At the same time I can't seem to find it in me to ''work from home''. On one level, the nature of my work wouldn't allow me to do that. A bookshop is old-fashioned that way. It deals in (經營) physical space, physical objects and human interaction.

But there is a social component to it as well. During the height of the 2019 protests I too had to wrestle with the decision of whether to close the bookshop on certain days. For the most part we stayed open with the exception of the few times when we participated in general strikes and when the city-wide chaos was so overwhelming that it wasn't possible to come in to work.

To me society is better off with a place where people can go to ''come up for air'' amidst the chaos and sadness. That was true in 2019 and that is true now. So the bookshop will stay open for as long as everyone here remains healthy and virus-free. We have come too far, endured too much, to throw in the towel now.

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk