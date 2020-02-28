Editorial：A cash handout

Over the past year, the Hong Kong economy has experienced a rapid downturn thanks to the impacts of the Sino-US trade war and the anti-amendment storm. In the new year, the novel pneumonia outbreak has added to the plight of the economy. The government has accumulated over one trillion dollars in its fiscal reserves. There is not a better time to use the money than now. The budget will have an unprecedented deficit of over $100 billion. However, given the singularity of the difficult situation faced by Hong Kong at the moment, it is indeed necessary to do the right thing at the right time. The Legislative Council elections will be held in September. Pan-democratic and pro-establishment political parties adopted the same political stance — which was rare — demanding a universal cash handout of $10,000. The budget has ultimately responded to this demand. No Hong Kong permanent residents who are 18 or above will miss out.

In a normal situation, the government should focus on investing in the future, targeting the weaknesses of society and helping people in need when managing public finances. A populist cash handout is not advisable. However, the circumstances are extraordinary for Hong Kong, as the epidemic has impacted every industry and consumption is weak. A universal cash handout can more or less give people a lift. It will also be useful as a means to stimulate consumption after the epidemic. The most important thing to do now is to ensure that the arrangements for issuing the cash handout are simple and fair so that they can achieve optimal effects in stimulating the economy. The government should find ways to lower administrative costs, so the application procedures should be as simple as possible. Furthermore, the cash handout will benefit not only permanent residents living in Hong Kong but also hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people who have been living overseas for years. They do not pay any taxes to the Hong Kong government, and it cannot be said that they have been supporting Hong Kong residents in the fight against the epidemic through thick and thin. This will inevitably lead to disagreements and conflicts easily. The government must handle this issue carefully.

It is difficult to predict the developments of the epidemic. We should prepare for the worst but hope for the best. If the epidemic is alleviated this summer, it will be the best time to seize the opportunity to stimulate consumption. At the moment citizens are worried about novel pneumonia and are unwilling to go out and spend money. Even if they get the money now, it is believed that they will spend it on anti-epidemic supplies such as masks. As people with money scramble for such supplies, their prices could be pushed up even higher. This will benefit a handful of shops but not the retail market as a whole. As far as achieving the maximum economic effectiveness is concerned, it is a desirable time to put the money in citizens' pockets in July and August.

The government estimates that in the four financial years starting from 2021/22, the government's deficit in its composite accounts will range between $7.4 and 17 billion. As this is not a huge amount, it is difficult to predict whether the number will turn out to be positive or negative. The government seems to believe that we can observe the situation for one year or so to determine whether a structural deficit has come into being. But it is undeniable that the alert for a deficit is raised, and the government has to find ways to increase revenues and reduce expenditures.

明報社評 2020.02.27：全民派錢特事特辦 節流避免結構赤字

新一份預算案大灑金錢，推出1200億元一次過紓困措施，包括向18歲或以上香港永久居民派錢1萬元，預料8月開始派發。

過去一年香港經濟急轉直下，接連受到中美貿易戰和反修例風暴打擊，新一年還要面對新型肺炎疫情衝擊，經濟雪上加霜。政府累積上萬億元財政儲備，現在不用更待何時。今次預算案赤字史無前例，超過1000億元，可是當前香港處境嚴峻特殊，確也需要因時制宜。立法會選舉9月舉行，泛民與建制政黨罕有立場一致，要求全民派錢1萬元，預算案最終亦回應了此一訴求，所有18歲或以上的香港永久居民，人人有份。

換了在正常狀况，政府理財應着眼投資未來、針對社會痛點和有需要人士投放資源，民粹式派錢並不可取，可是當下香港正處於非常時期，疫情打擊百業，消費市道低迷，全民派錢多少可以提振一下人心，作為疫後催谷消費的手段，亦有一定作用，現在最重要是確保派錢安排簡便公道，為刺激經濟發揮最大作用。當局必須設法減省行政成本，申請程序盡量從簡。另外，政府今次派錢，受惠者除了居港永久居民，也包括移居海外多年的數十萬港人，他們沒有向港府納稅，又談不上一起抗疫同甘共苦，難免容易引起紛爭矛盾，政府需要小心處理。

疫情發展難料，既要有最壞打算，亦應抱最大希望，倘若疫情今夏有所紓緩，理應是趁機催谷消費市道的最好時機。刻下市民因為擔心新型肺炎，不願外出消費，就算現在有錢到手，相信主要也會用在採購口罩等防疫物資，在人們有錢爭相購買下，它們的價格有可能再被抬高，受益的是小撮商戶，整體消費市道卻無法受惠。從發揮最大經濟效益的角度考慮，7、8月將錢放入市民口袋中，不失為一個較理想的時機。

政府估計，由2021/22年度起4個財政年度，政府整體綜合帳目的赤字，介乎74億至170億元。由於金額不算大，最終埋單計數是正是負，難以斷言，當局似乎認為可以多觀察一年半載，判斷是否真的出現結構性財赤。然而無可否認，赤字的紅燈已經亮起，反映當局需要開源節流。

