Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A cooked sausage in a bread roll with mustard, pickle or ketchup.
4. This word when repeated helps us make comparisons: e.g. _____ cold _____ ice.
5. A girl's name. Also the title of a novel by Jane Austen.
8. Another time. "We'll meet _____ next month, shall we?"
9. A geographical feature: steam and water shooting out of the ground periodically.
■Clues Down
1. There are no bad people in this place, so it is believed.
2. Abbreviation for "Trade Union".
3. Someone who is paid regularly for work done: a wage-_____.
6. Makes a sad low sound as if unhappy or in pain.
7. Where the most important news is printed: on the front _____.