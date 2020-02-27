Word Puzzle

1. A cooked sausage in a bread roll with mustard, pickle or ketchup.

4. This word when repeated helps us make comparisons: e.g. _____ cold _____ ice.

5. A girl's name. Also the title of a novel by Jane Austen.

8. Another time. "We'll meet _____ next month, shall we?"

9. A geographical feature: steam and water shooting out of the ground periodically.

■Clues Down

1. There are no bad people in this place, so it is believed.

2. Abbreviation for "Trade Union".

3. Someone who is paid regularly for work done: a wage-_____.

6. Makes a sad low sound as if unhappy or in pain.

7. Where the most important news is printed: on the front _____.

■by David Foulds