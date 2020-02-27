名人教英文：To hit home 使……明白

阿富阿：你看來比上次見面時瘦削健康得多了。

Norrie: Well thank you.

諾里：謝謝。

Afua: How did you manage it?

阿富阿：你是怎樣健身減肥的？

Norrie: Well I've been eating a lot healthier these days and taking regular exercise.

諾里：我近來進食比以前健康得多，而且按時做運動。

Afua: So you didn't like the look of yourself in the mirror.

阿富阿：你是不喜歡從前在鏡中看見的樣子。

Norrie: Well there was that, but the real reason was my elder brother.

諾里：這個固然，但真正原因在家兄。

Afua: Did he encourage you?

阿富阿：是他鼓勵你嗎？

Norrie: No, he died of a heart attack. He liked his beer and ate a lot of junk food, just like me. So then it hit home to me that if I didn't change my lifestyle I could go the same way as him.

諾里：不是，他心臟病發去世。家兄生前和我一樣，愛喝啤酒，還吃很多垃圾食物。這終於教我明白，不改變生活方式，或會和家兄同一命運。

Hit home的home是副詞（adverb），常和go、strike或hit這三個動詞連用，指「使（某人）明白某事」，其後可用to帶出那某人，例如：①The severity of the plague hit home and people began to panic（大眾終於明白疫情之嚴重，不禁張皇失措）。②When will it go home to you that taking drugs could ruin your future?（你什麼時候才會明白，吸毒可以毁掉你的前程？）

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。