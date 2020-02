名人教英文：To hit home 使……明白

阿富阿:你看來比上次見面時瘦削健康得多了。

Norrie: Well thank you.

諾里:謝謝。

Afua: How did you manage it?

阿富阿:你是怎樣健身減肥的?

Norrie: Well I've been eating a lot healthier these days and taking regular exercise.

諾里:我近來進食比以前健康得多,而且按時做運動。

Afua: So you didn't like the look of yourself in the mirror.

阿富阿:你是不喜歡從前在鏡中看見的樣子。

Norrie: Well there was that, but the real reason was my elder brother.

諾里:這個固然,但真正原因在家兄。

Afua: Did he encourage you?

阿富阿:是他鼓勵你嗎?

Norrie: No, he died of a heart attack. He liked his beer and ate a lot of junk food, just like me. So then it hit home to me that if I didn't change my lifestyle I could go the same way as him.

諾里:不是,他心臟病發去世。家兄生前和我一樣,愛喝啤酒,還吃很多垃圾食物。這終於教我明白,不改變生活方式,或會和家兄同一命運。

Hit home的home是副詞(adverb),常和go、strike或hit這三個動詞連用,指「使(某人)明白某事」,其後可用to帶出那某人,例如:①The severity of the plague hit home and people began to panic(大眾終於明白疫情之嚴重,不禁張皇失措)。②When will it go home to you that taking drugs could ruin your future?(你什麼時候才會明白,吸毒可以毁掉你的前程?)

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。