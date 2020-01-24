Editorial : Public hygiene is of crucial importance

Wuhan's closure of borders is unprecedented in scale. It has attracted much controversy in the international community, with some people accusing it of dictatorial and rough tactics and some public health experts concerned about the effectiveness. Early this month countries like the US and Italy stopped flights or closed their borders to arrivals from China one after another. The effectiveness of such actions has attracted much attention. Earlier more than ten experts from China, the US and Italy conducted an early evaluation of the effectiveness of Wuhan's closure of borders and suspension of flights. As the epidemic is still developing, it is difficult to draw a conclusion concerning many matters. However, the early estimates by the experts are still a valuable source of reference.

With the help of mathematical models, the experts from these countries concluded that the closure of borders on January 23 was too late. As the virus had made an appearance in big cities like Shanghai and Beijing already, Wuhan's closure of border has only delayed the spread of the epidemic in mainland China by several days. In comparison, it has been obviously more effective in slowing the spread of the epidemic outside China in the short term.

Estimates by experts show that a closure of borders or suspension of flights can cause the number of imported cases to drop significantly initially. However, even if human movements are reduced by as much as 90%, the number of infections will jump massively after several weeks if the government and society do not act seriously in other areas to minimise the transmissibility of the virus in the communities. To a certain extent, the early conclusions reached by the experts match those of past studies of the transmission of swine flu and Ebola. They also provide considerable insights into the recent outbreak of the epidemic in Italy.

In retrospect, it has been a longstanding practice in the world to prevent the invasion of an epidemic by closing the borders. So ingrained is the idea that it is even regarded as the golden rule. The reality is that border controls are seldom airtight. Scientific studies show that as far as infectious diseases such as the flu are concerned, such practices can delay the spread of the epidemic. But it is almost impossible to keep the border closed forever. The WHO says that the strong measures taken by China to control the epidemic have won other countries space and time so that they can plan how to deal with the epidemic. But such space is narrowing, so all countries must act in a timely fashion to seize the opportunity. The WHO has confirmed that delaying the spread of the epidemic is beneficial to the work of preventing and controlling the disease. What is more important, however, is to make good use of such precious time to make good preparations for preventing and controlling the epidemic. One will be providing a chance for the virus to spread if one believes that one can rest easy because the border is closed and does not pay attention to public hygiene and the maintenance of distance on social occasions.

明報社評2020.02.26：全球疫情關鍵期 公共衛生要做足

世衛專家小組在華考察疫情兩周，認為中國採取的抗疫策略，令新增確診病例顯著下降。新病毒可能不會像SARS一樣絕迹消失，即使內地個案回落，本港防疫也不能放鬆。有關武漢封城和封關防疫的成效，國際專家仍在評估分析，然而若不做好公共衛生清潔、多些注意社交距離，再嚴厲的出入境限制把關也是徒然。

武漢封城控疫，規模史無前例，在國際社會惹來不少爭議，有人質疑專制粗暴，亦有衛生專家關注成效；本月初美國、意大利等相繼對華停飛或封關，能否有效阻止疫情輸入，同樣備受關注。中美意大利10多位專家早前攜手，初步評估武漢封城和封關停飛的成效。疫情仍在發展中，很多事情現階段都難作定論，不過一眾專家的初步推算，仍有不少參考價值。

3國專家根據數學模型推算，認為1月23日武漢封城來得太遲，病毒已開始在上海北京等大城市出現，武漢封城對於阻止內地疫情擴散，估計只起到阻慢數天的作用。相比之下，封城措施對阻慢疫情在外國擴散的短期作用，則較為明顯。

專家推算顯示，封關停飛等措施推出初期，輸入個案確會銳減，然而即使減少多達九成人員往來，如果政府和民間不在其他方面認真下工夫，在社區將病毒可傳性降低，數周過後，感染個案數目便會顯著上升。專家得出的初步評估，與過去有關豬流感和伊波拉病毒傳播的研究結論，方向大抵一致，若比照最近意大利爆疫情况，似乎亦有一定啟發性。

放眼世界歷史，禁止入境企圖阻擋瘟疫入侵，做法由來已久，觀念根深柢固，甚至被當成「金科玉律」，然而現實是出入境限制鮮能做到滴水不漏，科學研究顯示，面對流感一類傳染病，有關做法可以阻慢疫情擴散，但指望永遠封堵則近乎沒可能。世衛指出，這次中國採取的強力控疫措施，為全球部署應對疫症，爭取了時間空間，可是這一空間正在縮窄，各國必須及時把握機會。世衛肯定了阻慢疫情擴散對防治工作的作用，然而更重要是如何善用這些寶貴時間，做好防疫抗疫準備，若以為有了封關等措施便可高枕無憂，忽略公共衛生或社交距離，實際是為病毒傳播製造機會。

■Glossary

dispatch : to send sb/sth somewhere, especially for a special purpose

containment : the act of keeping sth under control so that it cannot spread in a harmful way

ingrained : that has existed for a long time and is therefore difficult to change