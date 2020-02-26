周街學英文：Very的正確用法

(╳) The teachers of my son are knowledgeable and kind. I find them very terrific.（Terrific有極好的、極棒的、非常愉快的意思，不需於前面再加very。）

(ˇ) The teachers of my son are knowledgeable and kind. I find them terrific.

(╳) We travelled to France last Christmas holidays and tried the famous lavender cake. It has a very exquisite taste.（Exquisite有精美的、精緻的、強烈的等意思，不需於前面再加上very。）

(ˇ) We travelled to France last Christmas holidays and tried the famous lavender cake. It has an exquisite taste.

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。