周街學英文：Very的正確用法

【明報專訊】Very是常用的詞彙，而初學英語者往往會濫用。Very解作非常，可放在形容詞或副詞前強調程度，如very hardworking以及very slowly。切記不要濫用very修飾一些原本已能清晰表達程度的形容詞。以下是錯誤和正確運用very的例子：
(╳) The teachers of my son are knowledgeable and kind. I find them very terrific.（Terrific有極好的、極棒的、非常愉快的意思，不需於前面再加very。）
(ˇ) The teachers of my son are knowledgeable and kind. I find them terrific.
(╳) We travelled to France last Christmas holidays and tried the famous lavender cake. It has a very exquisite taste.（Exquisite有精美的、精緻的、強烈的等意思，不需於前面再加上very。）
(ˇ) We travelled to France last Christmas holidays and tried the famous lavender cake. It has an exquisite taste.
文︰陳美寳博士
作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。