Study Abroad：I am not a virus

Thankfully, I have not been subjected to racial slurs related to the virus apart from a few harmless jokes here and there, but many others have. Some kids shouted ''coronavirus'' at my friend as she was walking down the street; the same thing happened to a boy at my school, except he was actually Thai. Much worse stories have been told: students deciding not to attend classes lest they come into contact with their Chinese classmates, graffiti saying ''die Chinese'', businesses turning away from Chinese visitors, racist memes on twitter, Asian Americans bullied at school, others had stones and eggs thrown at them. The hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus (I am not a virus) is trending in France as victims of racial abuse share their stories on Twitter; many of them aren't even Chinese. While most of these cases are unmistakably xenophobic and should be condemned, others are more subtle. Is it irrational to fear people who have just visited China, or more specifically, Hubei? Hong Kong people themselves would prefer to have the border with China closed. Similarly, the cause of this epidemic, or the illegal wildlife trade, is not wholly unrelated to the Chinese culture. Although this is no excuse for blatant racism, it does raise a few questions about whether some of our customs are flawed and should be gotten rid of.

Nonetheless the most palpable effect of the virus for me is the possibility that I might not be able to go home for Easter, having already been advised not to for the February holiday. This is particularly bad news for me, because I didn't fly home over Christmas to reduce my carbon footprint, meaning that I will not have gone home for almost a year if I am grounded in March. But my situation is truly fortunate compared to that of my compatriots.

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

