Editorial：Adjustment needed as global pandemic looms

The novel virus has become rampant across the world with cases found in about 30 countries and regions. More than 79,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Large-scale outbreaks have been recorded in East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. In many cases, the source of infection is unclear and the infected person has not travelled to China. As pointed out by the WHO, that means the outbreaks in those places are independent from those in China, so the spread of the virus is no longer related to the epidemic and epidemic control efforts in China. Some foreign experts believe the world has come to a turning point. For example, American global health expert Lawrence Gostin says people should be prepared for the likelihood that the novel virus may soon become a ''pandemic affecting countries on virtually all continents''.

The discussion about the novel pneumonia turning into a ''global pandemic'' among experts is not intended to evoke fears among ordinary people. Rather, it is for the purpose of reminding the governments and people of all countries that they must understand the latest development of the epidemic well and make appropriate adjustments to the anti-epidemic strategy. In retrospect, international experts successfully dealt with the SARS outbreak by adopting the containment strategy because the infected people would transmit the virus only after showing symptoms. In that case, it is an effective means of epidemic prevention and control to isolate the patient once the case is located. However, the novel virus is rather different from the SARS virus in this regard. American infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm points out that trying to stop influenza-like transmission by means of containment is as impossible as trying to stop the wind. The disease has spread not because the containment measures have not been thorough enough, but because such a strategy is simply bound to fail.

Harvard infectious disease expert Marc Lipsitch points out that new countermeasures have to be adopted. The goal of epidemic prevention should be shifted from blocking the introduction of the disease into other countries to slowing down the spread of the outbreak in exchange for more time to cope with the epidemic development, like finding better methods of diagnosis, treatment and nursing, as well as speeding up the development of medicine and vaccines.

A global shift in anti-epidemic efforts from containing the disease to slowing down the spread means that the outbreak is a protracted one. It follows that the strain on the healthcare system will also last longer. The medical profession will inevitably face more hardship in the long battle. In the face of prolonged fighting against the epidemic, the government must plan accordingly as early as possible. That will include ensuring adequate provision of protection gear for medical workers and maintaining the effective operation of the healthcare system. The business sector and the public also have to think about how to cope with that.

明報社評 2020.02.25：全球大流行危機增 抗疫轉為阻慢傳播

新型肺炎疫情出現重大轉折，雖然中國疫情近期有放緩之勢，可是全球多國卻相繼出現大規模社區爆發，韓國確診病例急增，伊朗至少12人染疫死亡，意大利多鎮爆疫封城。世界衛生組織承認將疫情封堵局限的機會愈來愈低，有國際專家更認為，瘟疫全球大流行（pandemic）的可能愈來愈大。全球疫情走向新階段，防疫抗疫策略亦面臨改變，以鄰為壑行不通，國際社會需要齊心合力，聚焦紓緩疫情所帶來的醫療壓力和社會影響，香港亦需適時調整策略。

新病毒肆虐，全球約30個國家及地區發現病例，確診宗數超過7.9萬宗，東亞、中東和歐洲最近都傳出大規模爆發的消息，不少個案感染源頭並不清晰，感染者並無前往中國旅遊。世衛指出，這意味當地疫情已獨立於中國之外，病毒散播跟中國疫情和中方控疫行動已無關係。一些外國專家相信全球已經來到轉捩點，美國全球公共衛生專家Lawrence Gostin便認為，人們要做好準備，新病毒可能「全球大流行」，影響各大洲。

專家談論新型肺炎「全球大流行」，目的不是想嚇壞一般人，而是要提醒各國政府和民眾，必須掌握疫情最新發展，適當調整防疫抗疫策略。當年專家成功以封堵策略對付SARS，原因是感染者出現病徵後才會播毒，早發現早隔離是有效防控手段，惟新病毒在這方面跟SARS頗為不同。美國傳染病專家Michael Osterholm指出，要以封堵局限方法，阻止一種類似流感般傳播的病毒，就像企圖制止大風吹一樣不可能，當下疫情擴散，不是因為封堵局限做得不夠盡，而是這一策略根本不可能成功。

哈佛大學傳染病專家利普西奇（Marc Lipsitch）指出，必須採取新的反制措施，防疫目標應由遏阻疫症傳入，改為阻慢擴散，換取更多時間應對疫情發展，諸如掌握診治照顧之道、加快藥物和疫苗開發。

倘若全球抗疫由封堵轉向阻慢擴散，意味疫情持續時間較久，醫療系統承受的壓力也會「攤長」，醫護長期作戰必然辛苦。面對抗疫持久戰，政府必須及早因應部署，包括確保醫護人員有足夠防護裝備、維護醫療系統有效運作，商界和普羅大眾亦要思考應對之道。

■Glossary

pandemic：a disease that spreads over a very large area and affects a large proportion of a population

mitigate sth：to make sth less harmful, serious, etc.

protracted：lasting longer than expected or longer than usual