Culture Express : How to live longer

【明報專訊】MODERN LIFE affects how we treat our health, appearance and life expectancy, but they are rarely addressed by self-help guides. The host of this programme Timothy Caulfield, a professor and writer, will introduce several mental and physical issues by dispelling a number of health myths. They'd probably alter how you understand well-being.
Our jobs always deprive us of much needed sleep. What's worse is that some people think that things like dietary supplements are competent replacements. But just like other "shortcuts", they're a double-edged sword. When a virus breaks out, we'll have to pay for it! Also, taking high doses of them might increase risk for certain diseases. Perhaps learning to strike the balance is a lifelong lesson for all of us.
Programme Title: A User's Guide to Cheating Death II
(《長生「密」語》)(6 eps)
Channel:TVB Pearl
Airdate:Starting February 27 (every Thursday)
Airtime:10:35pm-11:30pm
■Text: Staff Reporter