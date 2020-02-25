Culture Express : How to live longer

Our jobs always deprive us of much needed sleep. What's worse is that some people think that things like dietary supplements are competent replacements. But just like other "shortcuts", they're a double-edged sword. When a virus breaks out, we'll have to pay for it! Also, taking high doses of them might increase risk for certain diseases. Perhaps learning to strike the balance is a lifelong lesson for all of us.

Programme Title: A User's Guide to Cheating Death II

(《長生「密」語》)(6 eps)

Channel:TVB Pearl

Airdate:Starting February 27 (every Thursday)

Airtime:10:35pm-11:30pm

■Text: Staff Reporter