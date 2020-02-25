Editorial : Resumption of operation

The sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia has brought the nation to a standstill for a month. The latest figures show that there are still 51,606 patients diagnosed with the virus being treated in hospital, about 90% of whom are in Hubei province. Outside the province, the situation is mostly under control. Over the past five days, Guangdong has had fewer than four new cases every day except on February 21, when it had six new cases. As for Shenzhen, it has had only one new case over the past five days. However, as the total across the nation still fluctuates mildly, it cannot easily be said that the turning point has come judging from the real situation and the fact that the execution of measures to control the disease cannot be relaxed.

Thanks to the rigorous execution of a closed management style, almost everyone in the country is under home quarantine. In many cities, there are even restrictions that limit residents to only one shopping trip every two days and only one person each time. These stringent measures, aimed at preventing the outbreak from spreading, have basically shut down schools and factories across the nation. Now, judging from the numbers of new diagnoses and suspected cases, the situation outside Hubei is under control to a certain extent.

The resumption of work and production is the shared wish of the government, corporations and employees. The government is concerned about whether the running of the country's economy can allow it to keep the promise of maintaining economic growth for the year at 6%. Corporations have a backlog of orders to process. They have to pay a fine if they fail to produce the amount of manufactures agreed after the hiatus. If they fail to honour a contract, they will even drive buyers away to other countries, who will never come back. Furthermore, they still have to pay interests for their loans even when operation is suspended. Expenses incurred from the depreciation of equipment are even a heavy burden. As for employees, they lose their livelihood as soon as they stop working, but they still have to pay rents, repay home loans and meet living expenses.

The big problem, however, is how to prevent infection when such a large number of employees are clustered together. If employees are infected after the resumption of work, the losses will outweigh the gains. Measures such as better ventilation at the workplace, less crowded living quarters for staff, keeping workers at a distance at the canteen and staggering their meal times, taking staff's temperatures regularly and coping with inspections by the government will add to operating costs. As far as employees and social responsibility are concerned, however, these measures still have to be complied with. If measures to prevent the epidemic are stringently executed, they can indeed help prevent infection. Suzhou became the first city to announce the resumption of operation on February 8. Since that day, the daily number of new cases has never exceeded four. Over the past five days, the city has recorded zero infection.

The central government should issue regular subsidies to healthcare workers immediately and announce the establishment of special bonuses and medals for them. After the epidemic ends, it should reward healthcare workers in accordance with their contributions in order to commend their dedication and professional services.

明報社評2020.02.24：鼓勵企業復工靠政策 提振信心靠獎勵醫護

全國疫情雖然還沒有宣布轉捩點已經到來，但積極信息每日俱增，過半數的省份連續兩天沒有新增確診病例，復工復產的比例每日都在提高，然而企業在復工問題上遇到兩大難題，一是如何確保復工後沒有發生感染，二是生產成本提高及勞工嚴重短缺。

突如其來的新型肺炎疫情，全國幾乎停擺一個月，最新的數字顯示，全國還有51,606名確診病人在醫院救治，近九成都在湖北省，湖北以外的情况大致受到了控制，廣東省在過去5天，除了21日的新增確診病例是6宗，其餘4天都在4宗以下，深圳在過去5天內只有1宗新增病例。但全國的數字則還在小幅波動，無論從實際情况，以及對執行控疫措施不能放鬆的角度看，都不能輕易宣布轉捩點已經到來。

在嚴格執行封閉式管理模式之下，全國人民幾乎都在「居家隔離」，很多城市還限制居民每兩天才能派一人外出購物，這種嚴防疫情擴散的措施，相當於全國都在停工停學，現在從新增確診和疑似的數字看，湖北以外的情况，似乎已經得到某程度的控制。

復工復產是政府、企業和員工的共同希望，政府關心全國的經濟運行，是否能夠做到全年增長「保六」的承諾；企業要追訂單，停工一段時間未能按時完成產量是要罰款的，毁約更加會將買家趕到別的國家，永不回頭，而繼續停工還要支付貸款的利息，以及設備折舊的開支，更是一筆沉重的負擔；許多員工手停口停，但房租房貸和生活開支不能停。

問題是大量員工的聚集，如何防止感染，是一大難題，一旦復工後出現員工感染，得不償失。工作間增加空氣對流、宿舍不能過於擁擠、飯堂要分座分餐、定時給員工量體溫和應付政府的檢查等等措施，雖然會增加成本，但作為對員工和社會負責任的角度，企業還是要遵守的。而嚴格執行防疫措施，確實是可以防止感染，最先宣布復工的蘇州市，自從2月8日復工以來，每天新增確診病例不超過4宗，過去5天都保持零紀錄。

中央政府應該立即發放定額補助給所有醫護人員，還應該宣布設立特殊的獎金與勳章，留待疫情結束後，對他們論功行賞，表彰他們的奉獻精神和專業服務。

■Glossary

resumption : ​the act of beginning sth again after it has stopped

standstill : a situation in which all activity or movement has stopped

backlog : a large amount of work that you need to complete, especially work that should already have been completed