Ask & Learn聞問切：Unto oneself

《牛津英語詞典》是這樣解釋unto oneself的：all by oneself, without the assistance or presence of any other。簡單來說，就是不假外力，單憑自己就達到某種效果、狀態。

‧Look at the careless way he drives. He is a menace unto himself.

這句話當然不是指他的駕駛態度威脅自身，而是：你看他開車那麼不小心，單單他一人就是道路安全的威脅了。

另一個unto oneself常見的用法是a law unto oneself，形容一些蠻不講理、我行我素、自以為是的人。

‧Don't even try to reason with him. He has always behaved as if he was a law unto himself. 別跟他理論，他一向我行我素，覺得自己就是法律。

