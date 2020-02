【明報專訊】"Look," Officer Mutt said one day as he approached (接觸) Albert, "none of this adds up. Once upon a time all you required was a room of your own and three meals a day. Now you need a cell phone, a computer with your own private e-mail address, and cable television! It simply doesn't add up." In this instance, it doesn't add up is the same as saying, "Taking everything into consideration (考慮), it doesn't make sense. It isn't logical."