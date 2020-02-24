Mona's Musings : More time for what?

I have always been a little uneasy about this legend of technology because time alone does not yield meaning and quality. A handy example can be found just around us. Thanks to the coronavirus, work has recently been suspended, human contacts reduced to minimal levels and travelling taken with precaution. Temporarily freed from the modern chores we call work, are we experiencing an epiphany (頓悟) of meaning? It doesn't seem so. Instead, social media is quickly flooded with posts speaking of voids, emptiness, boredom and solitude, by everyone including those who often complain about their jobs. Very few have any idea what to do with the extra time on hand but blogging about it. By doing so, we share our frustration and continue to stay within it. Why is it so?

In addition to the restrictions placed by the virus, we are constrained by our lack of imagination of alternatives to our usual life options. Learning has never been easier with the colossal amount of free materials online. Discovering new interests is a click away from the next "10 things to do when you are bored" list. Yet, many of us don't even know where to start. What, if given a choice, would we genuinely be interested to learn? How, if we do not have a fixed schedule, will we organise our time? These are all questions we weren't trained to think about. We usually are too busy routinely doing things with the time our grandmother would use to maintain the household, only to find ourselves in the same dissatisfying place in life.

In view of the uncertain stretch of eventless time, perhaps it is time for us to re-encounter our surroundings and take initiatives in organising our time. These were what technology meant for us a long time ago. Of course there are restrictions. I cannot tell you how much I miss having hotpot with a large bunch of friends who are now homebound in different districts. But even such discovery is one of importance — how else, if not through deprivation and reflection, will we realise the things and people dear to us?

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards