名人教英文：名字不代表什麼

COVID-19是簡稱，即是COronaVIrus Disease — 2019（年）。

世衞說，新的稱謂可避免stigma：a mark of shame or disgrace（污名）。

‧The new name makes no reference to places, animals or people to avoid stigma. 新名字不牽涉任何地方、動物或種族，可避免污名化。

一個名字是不是真的這樣重要呢？中文有「人如其名」，可見名字可以代表一個人，但西方世界有一個常用語What's in a name，意思是「不過一個名字罷了，不代表什麼」。

What's in a name源自莎士比亞的《羅密歐與茱麗葉》，一對情人因為家族世仇，不能在一起，茱麗葉慨嘆：

What's in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet;

名字有什麼重要呢，我們稱之玫瑰

喚作其他名字不也一樣芬芳

也即是說，羅密歐背負的族名，跟他倆的愛情無關，羅密歐就是羅密歐，他就是他。

What's in a name成了一句日常用語，聽上去像在發問，但通常已清晰表達「叫什麼不重要，內涵才重要」的意思；除了訴諸於人，也可套用於事物：That the name of a thing does not matter as much as the quality of the thing.

‧甲：But that's not a designer label. 但那不是名牌。

乙：What's in a name. 牌子有什麼關係呢。

‧He may possess some grand titles. But what's in a name. 他也許擁有一些驕人的銜頭。但銜頭總也不過是銜頭罷了。

話說回來，武漢肺炎繼SARS（沙士）之後，原本亦有人稱之為WARS，即係Wuhan Acute Respiratory Syndrome（「武漢嚴重呼吸系統症候群」）的縮寫。

世衛提出的新「疫名」，給許多人視為政治舉措，a political gesture，目的是討好北京，the goal is to please Beijing。

因為疫情的發源地，確是中國武漢，Wuhan, China，而不幸地，新名稱COVID-19也由C字開頭，就惹來許多其他C for China的聯想，網上見到的包括：

‧China Outbreak Virus In December (20)19（中國爆發病毒——2019年12月）

‧China Origin Virus ID-19（中國原產病毒19號）

■文︰毛孟靜

