Editorial : Rumours hurting scientists

Over the past month and a half, disease-control experts from around the globe have been busy dealing with the challenge of the novel coronavirus and looking for ways of prevention and cure. Many scientists have been working day and night and skipping sleep and meals to conduct research for the well-being of the public. However, their work is being continuously hindered by many rumours circulating online. Some of these rumours are observations taken out of context and falsehoods spreading from one to another. Some of the malicious rumours were created by those who have an axe to grind.

One rumour scientists are most concerned about is that the virus did not originate from nature but was engineered in a laboratory. There are people saying plausibly on the internet that the novel virus is in fact a "bioweapon" and taking aim at a virus laboratory in Wuhan. But they do not have any real evidence and are only relying on doubts. The fact that the laboratory is a short way from the Huanan Wholesale seafood market has seemingly become an "original sin". That China has not sought help from the US has become so-called "evidence".

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, these rumours have been circulating on major social media platforms around the world. Those spreading such rumours with abandon include some Chinese-language media groups that have a clear political stance and some right-wing media groups in the Western world. There are also US politicians fanning the flames. Not long ago US senator Tom Cotton talked condescendingly about "bioweapons" on Fox News, implying the virus came from a virus laboratory in Wuhan. When asked whether he had evidence, Cotton admitted that he did not. All his theory was that the Chinese government is not trustworthy.

There are too many unknowns concerning the novel virus, and people are perturbed. These rumours coincide with some of the doubts they have and have spread rapidly. However, scepticism about the Chinese government is one thing. It is definitely unreasonable to base some conspiracy theories on this mistrust. It takes dozens of seconds to talk casually about a conspiracy theory. But it takes dozens of days or even longer for experts to refute such a theory with evidence.

In a post-truth era, it is difficult to distinguish truth from falsehoods. Everyone should be more vigilant and know clearly who are real whistleblowers like Dr Li Wenliang and who are rumourmongers pretending to be ones.

