NGO英語頻道：Who cares about care work?

Every day around the globe, females offer 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work which is worth at least US$10.8 trillion a year. Their work is an unseen driver that runs our economies. Yet in return, they receive little income, if any, lack time for an education, and have a low economic status. Even here in Hong Kong, only 10.8％ of women from poor households who have kids under 15 and seniors at 65 or above are able to work.

The sexist economies enable the wealthy elite — mostly men — to amass tremendous fortunes by sacrificing ordinary people like Arlene Cinco from the Philippines (pictured). After her husband Eduardo had a stroke four years ago and was paralysed, she became the sole breadwinner of her family of six. She works multiple jobs just to earn enough money for basics like food, electricity, school fees and her husband's medicines. She also spends hours doing care work, like fetching water, buying groceries (食品雜貨), bathing her husband and doing the chores. She, like any mother, loves spending time with her four kids, but she can rarely find the time. This isn't just the case for women in their own households though. Women also make up two-thirds of the paid ''care workforce'', and are usually paid low wages, receive very little benefits and have irregular working hours.

With society ageing, the demand for care work — both paid and unpaid — will only increase. Despite its enormous contribution to society and our economies, care work is neither valued nor counted the way all other work is. Without it though, billionaires' businesses and the economy wouldn't be able to function. Governments must act to address this shameful inequality by formulating policies that protect those who provide care and ensure that these women and girls are paid a living wage. They should also ensure that a fair share of tax is paid by everyone, especially corporations and wealthy individuals. That makes investment in public services and infrastructure possible. Only by taking steps like these will we be able to begin to address inequality and thus to fight poverty.

By Oxfam HK