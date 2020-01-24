A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS writing task 1：Vocabulary to describe trends

To start with, your choice of words should vary according to the type of information presented. As you might recall from the last issue, a graph, chart or table in the IELTS task 1 question usually contains two types of information: trends and comparisons. When describing trends, your focus is on how a number or percentage changes over a given period of time. When presented with comparative information, your job is to find out the biggest or smallest figures and / or which figure is bigger, smaller, higher or lower than which.

If it is trends we have to describe, there are two sentence structures that can be employed. Suppose that we have to describe a rising unemployment rate. You can write:

The unemployment rate rose slightly / steadily / sharply / significantly during the period.

There was a slight / steady / sharp / significant rise in the unemployment rate during the period.

In the first sentence, we use a ''verb + adverb'' structure, while in the second sentence we use a ''There + adjective + noun'' one. In an IELTS examination, you are required to showcase your lexical resource, which is one of the four criteria for evaluating your work. That means you should avoid using the same word over and over again. In order to do so, use synonyms (see the table).

Generally speaking, the words in the table collocate with each other without any problems (collocations are combinations of words that are preferred by a native speaker). For example, if you are using structure (1), you can use ''fall'', ''drop'', ''decrease'', ''go down'' together with basically any of the adverbs in the right.

In some situations, however, you might want to use verbs or nouns other than those in the table to describe some drastic (劇烈的) movements of figures. Very often these verbs or nouns, such as ''surge'' and ''plummet'', are used differently from those in the table. ''Surge'', which as a noun means ''a sudden increase in the amount or number'', does not collocate with a diminishing adjective such as ''slight''. It only works with some specific intensifying adjectives. In other words, while it is perfectly acceptable to say ''a great surge'' or ''a huge surge'', it is not possible to say ''a slight surge'' or ''a modest surge''. As for ''plummet'', a verb that means ''to fall suddenly and quickly'', it does not usually require an adverb. That means it is better to say ''Property prices plummeted in 2018'' rather than ''Property prices plummeted sharply in 2018''.

I will continue with the discussion of words describing trends in the next issue.

■For previous issues, visit: link.mingpao.com/61866.htm

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com