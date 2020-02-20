Word Puzzle

3. Food that has a better flavour might be described as _______.

5. A thin, flexible length of metal, especially the sort used in electric circuits.

6. In a canteen, to serve food from kitchen onto plates: to _____ up.

7. A light grey colour, rather like what is left of a wood fire after it has gone out.

9. A twenty-fourth part of the time between one day and the next: one _____.

10. My grandfather is 68; but he is _______ than my great-aunt, who is 72.

Clues Down

1. An old word that means ''island''; used in place-names and poetry.

2. A: What _______ of a play is Romeo and Juliet?

B: It's a tragedy.

3. How you feel when you haven't drunk anything for a long time.

4. Someone who saves others from death or great danger.

8. Belonging or related to you: ''Does _______ brother study at university?''

9. Amazingly large; bigger than would be expected.

by David Foulds