名人教英文：Buck the trend 扭轉潮流

艾琳：我有一段時間沒去過斯賓塞街，剛才去過，驚歎不已。

Bernie: The last time I was there most of the shops had closed and were boarded up. It's the same in towns up and down the country. Everybody's buying from the internet.

伯尼：我上次去那裏，店鋪多已關門，並用木板封了。全國城鎮都見到這現象。現在人人都上互聯網買東西。

Aline: I know, but you should see it now. Many new shops have opened and they seem to be doing well.

艾琳：不錯，但你現在應去斯賓塞街看看。那裏開了很多新店舖，而且生意似乎很不錯。

Bernie: How did that happen?

伯尼：怎會這樣？

Aline: Well quite a few have been opened by newcomers who are selling stuff that's special to their own countries. There's one who's selling traditional Bulgarian handmade bread and pastries, all freshly baked, and they're incredibly popular.

艾琳：有不少店舖是新移民開的，賣他們故國的特產。有一家賣手製的保加利亞傳統麵包及糕餅，都是新鮮烘焙，非常受歡迎。

Bernie: Ah, that's something you can't get on the internet. So they're bucking the trend and bringing business back to the High Street.

伯尼：哈，那可是互聯網上買不到的。他們是扭轉潮流，把商業帶回我們的大街。

Aline: Yes, it's great. There's a restaurant there that offers traditional Mauritian food. The curries are fantastic. I had one, it had a really special taste and was absolutely delicious.

艾琳：對，真好。那裏有一家餐廳，以傳統毛里求斯菜餚奉客，其咖喱食品非常出色，我吃過，味道很特別，而且十分可口。

Bernie: I love curry. I'll be down there the first chance I get.

伯尼：我愛吃咖喱，會盡快去嘗嘗。◆

Buck解作「抵抗」，是俗語用法，常見於buck the trend（逆潮流）、buck the system（不遵既定制度、習慣等）二語，例如：(1) He bucked the system when he took up farming after his graduation from university（他大學畢業之後，一反大學畢業生慣例，務農去了）。(2) Drugstores have bucked the trend and increased in number（藥房的數目沒有跟隨大勢，不跌反升）。

■作者︰古德明

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。