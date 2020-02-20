Editorial：A universal cash handout

Over the past year, the Hong Kong economy has been battered by the Sino-US trade war and the anti-amendment storm. Business has been dismal for industries such as foreign trade, the retail business, the wholesale business, the catering business and tourism. Moreover, this new year has brought us the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The Hong Kong Tourism Board says that the number of tourist arrivals per day has fallen to 3,000. The situation is worse than that during the 2003 SARS outbreak, when the figure was 10,000. According to the latest figures published by the government yesterday (February 18), the unemployment rate rose to 3.4% between last November and January, reaching the highest level in more than three years. The relevant figures have not even reflected the impact of the epidemic.

One might say that the effects of the Sino-US trade war and the anti-amendment storm are obviously industry-specific or region-specific and not everyone feels the pinch. But the epidemic makes everyone feel the same way about Hong Kong's economy and their livelihood. In every district, visitors are sparse in shopping malls, while restaurants have taken on a forlorn look. A wave of layoffs is looming on the horizon.

The new budget will be unveiled next Wednesday. Pan-democratic and pro-establishment parties are of the same opinion, which is a rare occurrence, as they all call for a universal cash handout or the distribution of vouchers worth eight to ten thousand dollars. A pro-business political party which has been against a universal cash handout in the past is now supportive of the idea. As the Legislative Council elections will be held in September, there must be political considerations behind politicians' demand for cash handouts. However, political parties' calculations aside, Hong Kong is now overshadowed by the spectre of the epidemic. Business is gloomy for all industries, and people are leading a hard life. Extraordinary times do call for extraordinary measures.

Early last month, financial secretary Paul Chan said that if every citizen was handed $10,000, the total would amount to at least $60 billion, and the deficit for the year would rise dramatically to over $100 billion. The public might not find that acceptable, and Hong Kong's credit rating would even be affected, Paul said. However, the impact of the epidemic had not surfaced back then. Times are different, and a case-by-case approach has to be adopted in such extraordinary circumstances. The Singaporean government, which had had reservations about a universal cash handout in the past, included a universal cash handout scheme in yesterday's budget so as to cope with the impact of the epidemic.

Hong Kong society is in incessant disagreement over whether to close the border. Singapore, in comparison, issued a de-facto ban on mainlanders' entry in early February. When it comes to the challenges posed by the epidemic, there are more confirmed cases in Singapore than in Hong Kong. There are two highlights in Singapore's budget, i.e. the Stabilisation And Support Package and the Care And Support Package. They are worth 5.6 billion Singaporean dollars (over 31 billion Hong Kong dollars).

What the Singaporean government has done shows how to play it by ear with a sense of occasion. It also emphasises a ''cash handout differential'' and lets people from lower social strata get preferential treatment. It is noteworthy that a universal cash handout is only part of the Singaporean authorities' measures to protect people's livelihood and stimulate the economy. It is not even the most costly project. A cash handout is only a way for the government to express its concern for the people. However, to stabilise the economy and people's livelihood, more pertinent measures are needed. Public sentiments in Singapore are massively different from those in Hong Kong. Transplanting Singapore's practice into Hong Kong might not be equally effective. However, the Singaporean government's way of thinking is something Hong Kong can learn from.

明報社評 2020.02.19：扶弱紓困保生存 精準派錢救經濟

新型肺炎疫情持續，香港經濟雪上加霜，下周財政預算案如何應對備受關注，泛民建制多個政黨均呼籲全民派錢8000至1萬元。

過去一年香港經濟受到中美貿易戰和反修例風暴打擊，進出口貿易、零售批發、飲食、旅遊等行業慘淡經營，踏入新一年，又有新型冠狀病毒疫症爆發。旅發局表示，目前單日旅客降至3000人，比2003年SARS時的1萬人更差。根據昨天政府公布的最新數字，去年11月至今年1月失業率升至3.4%，是3年多以來的高位，有關數字尚未反映疫情影響。

若說中美貿易戰和反修例風暴的影響，帶有明顯的行業性或區域性，未必人人有切膚之痛，當下疫症對香港經濟民生的影響，可說人人都有深刻感受，各區商場人流疏落，食肆冷冷清清，結業潮山雨欲來。

新一份財政預算案下周三公布，泛民建制政黨罕有立場一致，呼籲全民派錢或派消費券8000至1萬元，有親商界政黨過去反對全民派錢，現在亦改為支持。立法會選舉今年9月舉行，政客要求派錢，背後當然有政治考慮。不過撇開政黨盤算不談，當前香港處於疫情陰霾之下，百業凋零民生困頓，非常時期確需非常手段應對。

上月初，財政司長陳茂波指出，若向每名市民派1萬元，總額至少600億元，全年財赤可能急增至逾千億元，公眾未必接受，甚至可能影響香港的信貸評級，惟當時疫情衝擊尚未浮現，此一時彼一時，面對如此特殊狀况，也得特事特辦。新加坡政府以往對全民派錢頗有保留，然而為了應付疫情衝擊，昨天發表的預算案也包括全民派錢。

香港社會就封關問題爭論不休，相比之下，新加坡2月初便變相禁止內地人赴星。論疫情挑戰，目前星洲確診病例比香港還要多。星洲預算案有兩大重點，一是「穩定支援方案」，二是「關顧支援方案」，兩方案合計涉款56億坡幣（逾310億港元）。

星洲當局的做法，一邊體現了因時制宜特事特辦的精神，另一邊亦強調了「有差別派錢」原則，優先照顧低下階層。值得留意的是，全民派錢只是星洲當局保民生振經濟的一環，而且也不是耗費最大的項目，政府派錢表達了關顧民眾的心意，然而要穩定經濟民生，還需更多對症下藥的措施。刻下星港民情迥異，將星洲的一套直接搬到香港，未必起到相同作用，可是新加坡政府的思路，仍然值得香港參考。

■Glossary

forlorn：(of a place) not cared for and with no people in it

on the horizon：likely to happen soon

occurrence：sth that happens or exists