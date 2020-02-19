Music to Your Ears : If God is a woman

Flipping preconceptions is a time-honoured counterculture tool, and in "God is a Woman" Ariana uses this to support female empowerment and works to break the ultimate glass ceiling. At last year's English Band Showcase, a group of four young women from Methodist College in Kowloon performed a set of original songs. The group's singer Abbie, who now studies nursing, coincidentally shares the same birthday as the legendary nurse Florence Nightingale! I ￼ asked Abbie ￼ about the song.

（Q）Why do you like this song?

（A）There's no doubt that this song has an interesting and eye-catching name, and despite everyone who has read the Bible believing that God is a man, the well-known feminist Ariana has proposed that God is a woman. In the music video, she made herself the centre of the universe. This shows that Ariana has strong self-esteem and has always believed that women can be the axis in many things. My favourite lyric is "And I can be all the things you told me not to be". This makes me feel that I'm currently too mediocre since I always follow in others' footsteps. Now, it is crystal clear that women should dare to create their own pathway and find the spice of life. Just like what Ariana has said, you ain't got a one-track mind. Let's be bolder and defy the social stereotypes against women!

（Q）How has music affected you?

（A）Whenever I am singing, it feels like I am spreading important messages about love and experiences. Sometimes, lyrics speak the words we fail to say, and the listener will understand if they listen closely. Music doesn't only help people to communicate, it heals. We can always find music when there is no one else besides us. Music will then become our best friend to walk with us through happiness and sadness. I will never stop seeking resonance in music.

There you have it, the power of music from a future nurse. The power to heal, the power to soothe, and the power to challenge gender inequality. Maybe God is a woman, but music certainly is her tool.

'God is a Woman'

You, you love it how I move you You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feeling that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

I don't wanna waste no time, yeah

You ain't got a one-track mind, yeah

Have it any way you like, yeah

And I can tell that you know I know how I want it

Ain't nobody else can relate

Boy, I like that you ain't afraid

Baby, lay me down and let's pray

I'm telling you the way I like it, how I want it

And I can be all the things you told me not to be (Yeah)

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing (Yeah)

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me ...

