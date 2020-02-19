Editorial : Say no to nimby attitude

Diamond Princess has undergone a 14-day quarantine at the port of Yokohama since a passenger was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus. However, the unfolding situation shows there is something wrong with the quarantine procedures taken by the Japanese authorities. Within just ten days or so, 454 cases of confirmed infection have been recorded out of several thousand passengers and crew members on board the ship. Even Japanese quarantine officials have also been infected. As for the 350 Hong Kong residents on board the ship, 21 of them have been diagnosed with the virus. The spread on the cruise ship has gone out of control. The infection rate is even several dozen times that of Wuhan. As the Japanese quarantine procedure is to end by the middle of this week, the governments of various countries have decided to evacuate nationals on board the ship as soon as possible. In Hong Kong, the SAR government also plans to send two chartered planes to bring back Hong Kong people stuck on the ship as early as possible.

As said by respiratory medicine expert Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, the passengers on board the ship have a higher health risk than other Hongkongers who return from the mainland via ordinary border control points. Home quarantine is not suitable in their cases, so they should be transferred to official quarantine centres for isolation after arrival in Hong Kong. At present, nearly 3,000 Hong Kong people are still stranded in major infected zones including Wuhan, Hubei and Diamond Princess. The SAR government has a responsibility to help them come home as well as undergo isolation and quarantine. The four quarantine centres in the city provide a total of about 150 places, but the occupancy rate is higher than 90% now. Although temporarily built quarantine units are expected to be ready before April, they will only provide 200 more places. Hong Kong needs additional quarantine centres to accommodate Hongkongers who return from infected zones for isolation and quarantine. However, the nimby attitude has made it very difficult to locate facilities for setting up quarantine centres. Even the idea of setting up "fever clinics" in the districts for screening patients has met with considerable political resistance.

Professor Hui has pointed out that the novel virus is mainly transmitted via droplet within a maximum of about two metres. If a quarantine centre is several hundred metres from residential blocks, the chance of residents nearby being infected is very low. But some people have mingled politics with the epidemic and preached nimbyism. Some even obstructed the government's efforts to implement epidemic prevention measures by means of violence. If such a situation goes on, the planning of epidemic prevention is bound to be affected. If it happens that the spread worsens in Hong Kong because high-risk individuals returning from major infected areas are not quarantined and isolated properly, the loser will be our society as a whole.

明報社評2020.02.18：抗疫如行軍打仗 人人須大局為重

停泊日本橫濱的「鑽石公主」號郵輪疫情嚴重，港府準備安排包機，盡快接走船上未有確診染疫的港人，美加等國政府亦有類似部署。「鑽石公主」號儼如疫區，全船超過一成人中招，離船者縱然未見病徵，仍屬高風險人士，返港後有必要再隔離檢疫。港人滯留疫區身處險境，特區政府有責任接他們回來，為了做好檢疫隔離工作，本港需要更多檢疫中心；專家建議各區設立發燒診所，亦是為了更有效篩查懷疑病人。抗疫有若行軍打仗，散兵游勇各行其是一定敗陣，人人均要以大局為重，不能以鄰為壑，更不應假防疫之名，大行歧視之實。

「鑽石公主」號因為曾經接載一名確診新型肺炎的乘客，在橫濱接受14天隔離檢疫，惟事態發展卻顯示日方檢疫隔離處理有誤，船上數千名乘客船員，10多天內錄得454宗確診個案，連負責檢疫的日方人員亦中招。船上有350名港人，目前已知21人確診。「鑽石公主」號疫情失控，感染率甚至是武漢的數十倍。隨着日本隔離檢疫安排本周中結束，多地政府均決定盡快接走船上本國旅客。在香港，特區政府亦打算派出兩架包機，讓滯留船上的港人盡快歸家。

正如本地專家許樹昌所言，船上港人的健康風險，較一般從內地過關來港人士為高，不宜僅作家居隔離，他們抵港後應送至檢疫中心再作隔離。目前仍有近3000港人身處主要疫區，包括武漢、湖北和「鑽石公主」號，特區政府有責任協助他們回港，接受隔離檢疫。本港4間檢疫中心合計提供約150個單位，目前佔用率超過九成，臨時加建的檢疫單位預料4月前建成，也只能多提供200個單位。本港需要增設檢疫中心，讓疫區回來的港人隔離檢疫，然而以鄰為壑的情况，卻令尋覓設施作為檢疫中心困難重重，就連各區設立發燒診所分流病人，亦面對不少政治阻力。

許樹昌指出，新病毒主要透過飛沫傳播，飛沫最遠傳播距離約為2米，若檢疫中心距離民居數百米，附近居民感染風險不大。一些人藉疫情攙雜政治，以鄰為壑，甚至以暴力阻礙政府落實防疫措施等，倘若情况持續下去，抗疫部署必受影響。一旦從主要疫區回來的高風險人士，未能得到恰當的檢疫隔離安置，導致疫情惡化，輸的是整個社會。

■Glossary

chartered : hired for a particular purpose

ragtag : not well organised

nimby : an attitude that objects to a project if it will affect oneself in some way, while raising no such objections to similar projects elsewhere; an acronym for "not in my back yard"